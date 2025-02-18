Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge – the most powerful Rolls-Royce in history

Rolls-Royce has given the Black Badge treatment to the Spectre to create a bespoke all-electric coupe that it says delivers a more visceral driving experience. In an unusual move, Rolls-Royce says the car’s development was informed by thousands of miles of anonymised driver data delivered by a clandestine fleet of Black Badge Sceptres driven by its customers who requested an even more intense driving experience.

Rolls-Royce says a Black Badge model should be ‘effortlessly intense, immediate and precise’ and to help achieve these goals the Spectre’s powertrain has been enhanced. From the anonymised data it collected, it was established that Spectre drivers were more likely to need power for short bursts of acceleration rather than requiring power to be available over extended time periods. The result is a Spectre that can now accelerate from 0-62mph in 4.1sec compared to 4.5sec for the standard model.

Power has swelled from 578bhp to 650bhp in the Black Badge Spectre, with the maximum output only becoming available when the infinity button on the steering wheel has been pressed. This, Rolls-Royce says, provides a more direct throttle response and causes the instruments to take on a more vibrant character. Torque has also swelled somewhat with the maximum figure now being 793lb ft when ‘Spirited Mode’ has been activated, a mode that ‘allows the driver to experience a burst of intense, instantaneous acceleration.’ This is accessed by the driver by fully depressing the brake and throttle pedals at the same time with the brake being released when the car signals that it’s ready to deploy its full torque output.

There have also been some chassis revisions to the Spectre to allow it to effectively deploy its additional horsepower and torque. The steering has been given some more weight while the roll stabilisation has been adjusted to increase steering feedback and reduce body roll. Enhanced dampers are said to increase body control and squatting under acceleration or deceleration while retaining the expected Rolls-Royce magic carpet ride.

Naturally enough there are a plethora of trim changes to go with the Black Badge moniker. The Vapour Violet paintwork in the launch pictures is ‘inspired by the neon ambiance of 1980s and 1990s club culture’ but there are a further 44,000 hues that can be chosen too. As with other Black Badge models, the exterior brightwork has a darker finish to it and there’s a new backplate for the illuminated grille.

Inside there’s a new illuminated fascia which uses over 5500 fibre optic ‘stars’ to create an abstract expression of the Spirit of Ecstasy which incorporates the infinity symbol as used in other Black Badge models. There are plenty of new trim items too, including an exotic sounding mix of carbonfibre, fine metal thread and a Bolivar wood base.