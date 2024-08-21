The Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition could be the ultimate Q car

Skoda has revealed the one-off Sleeper Edition of its outgoing Superb Estate, to honour the outgoing third-generation model. As the name suggests, this Superb is in proud opposition to current performance car convention, with zero visual hints to the performance potential within.

The car has been built and prepared by RE Performance, the team responsible for the epic Skoda record car that evo’s Dickie Meaden drove to 227mph on the famous Bonneville Salt Flats in 2011. Unsurprisingly then, it’s pretty potent, with a highly-tuned version of the ubiquitous EA888 four-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 470bhp at 6035rpm and 488lb ft at 3690rpm.

That’s a jump in power of almost 200bhp, achieved with an upgraded Garrett PowerMax turbocharger and fueling system, in addition to an improved downpipe, intake and intercooler. That power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. There’s no word on what the added punch does for the Superb’s performance figures though we suspect it’ll crack 62mph much quicker than the 5.8 seconds it takes the standard (and excellent) 280. It also likely forgoes the usual 155mph speed limiter.