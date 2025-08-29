'James Bond needs to drive a Subaru Outback. No more brash, crass Astons'

But then realism is not a well-used cog in the James Bond mechanism. If it were, James Bond the secret agent – guys, read that first word again, perhaps even say it out loud – would not roar about the place in an Aston bloody Martin. ‘Oh look,’ all the baddies say, ‘here comes that British spy man who is called James Bond, and I know this because he always introduces himself as such in a slightly weird way, and I can hear him coming and therefore prepare myself to shoot him in the face and head, if only I wasn’t so attached to tying him to a chair and then delivering some lengthy exposition before discovering with fury that he has somehow escaped. Etcetera etcetera.’

So here’s my pitch to the James Bond people: ditch the Astons. And, dear God, don’t go back to the BMWs. Not unless James Bond rocks up to the bad guy’s lair in an XM, thereby disabling them with a protracted attack of vomiting. No, as James Bond undergoes a necessary reset, let’s go back to first principles. When it comes down to it, James Bond is the quintessential understated Englishman (who’s been played by a Scotsman, a Welshman, an Irishman and Bob Holness, who was South African). He’s meant to have fine taste and a certain quiet sophistication. He’s tough, but he doesn’t make a big show of it. He’s dependable and loyal but his methods are sometimes a little unconventional. He can take a real beating and he won’t make a fuss. He looks absolutely at home around the most stately of stately homes or the grandest of opera houses yet he could blend in effortlessly in almost any environment. And this is what new James Bond needs from his car. Which is why new James Bond needs to drive a Subaru Outback.

No more brash, crass Aston-ing, just low-key and workmanlike stealth with reasonable performance for doing a chase and a decently smooth ride in case he needs to shoot at someone while driving. Also, James Bond once went to Japan in that film he did where he seemed to have a high old time and got to drive a Toyota 2000GT, so he definitely likes Japanese things.

I’m convinced it’s time for Britain’s best-known secret agent to stop showing off, stop introducing himself with his real name like a big silly clot, stop drinking on the job which is definitely not professional even before you get to the state of his expenses claims, and stop brazenly ripping about the place in an extremely attention-seeking coupe. As James Bond braces for a reboot, it’s time for him to go truly undercover and the Subaru Outback is the car for the job. I hope the producers of the James Bond series of James Bond films are listening and take on board my advice about James Bond. Just as soon as they’ve worked out how to make James Bond unexploded.