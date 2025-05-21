2026 Tesla Model S Plaid spied – finally a genuine Porsche Taycan fighter?

Imagining for a moment that the issues we as a society have with the man at the helm of Tesla aren’t there, we have our own reasons for not finding even their most performance-oriented products that compelling. The ‘Plaid’ Model S and Performance-spec Model 3s and Model Ys are all somewhat one-dimensional, sporting sensational straightline punch, without anything like the quality of braking, steering and body composure of an equivalent Porsche once a corner arrives. Nor for that matter, the kind of endurance in the powertrain to handle repeated lapping at full power.

But they have iterated and improved over the years and the next round of updates are on the way, with prototypes of the Model Y Performance and Model S Plaid spied testing at the Nürburgring. It’s curious that the Model S is receiving another update at all. Given it’s been around in the same basic form for almost 13 years, a successor should surely be on the way.

But no, what we see here is yet another iteration on the familiar formula, with revised front and rear aprons the most obvious areas that have been updated. Though there’s not much to see, there is a prominent splitter element on the Model S at the front, as well as a reasonably sizable (for an EV) central air inlet. At the rear, we see more aggressive underbody aero, with diffuser strakes reaching under the car, and a lip spoiler. There’s no sign of the active wing seen on the infamous wide-bodied prototypes from a few years back.