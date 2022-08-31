Last time a Giulia Quadrifoglio joined the Fast Fleet fold was in 2021. Its keeper, Adam Towler, fell for its charms so wholeheartedly that he didn’t want to give it back. A few weeks into life with this Misano Blue example, I know how he felt. This is the facelifted Quadrifoglio, and it’s a difficult car to dislike.

Since our last Quadrifoglio – itself a minor facelift of the 2015 original – the model had undergone another moderate update with this car. The biggest change was a new mechanical limited-slip differential in place of the old e­‑diff, which had a tendency to be a little unpredictable in its response on the limit and was prone to overheating on track. Other changes include new headlights and trim, updated software for the adaptive dampers, an extra 10bhp (for a 513bhp total) and an updated instrument cluster that’s now fully digital.

As before, that power comes from the remarkable 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 and is sent to the rear wheels only. Maximum torque remains at 442lb ft. The power increase was first applied to the 100th Anniversario special edition for 2023, and some of that car’s other upgrades have been mapped across as part of the facelift too: the ‘3+3’ headlight graphics for one, plus the ‘3D’ open-weave carbonfibre trim liberally applied throughout the interior. I’m not convinced by the latter; to my eyes the old gloss-finish carbon looked smarter and the new rough-to-the-touch version looks a little unfinished (particularly as you can see where it’s been cut to fit around the switchgear if you look closely). But it is a reminder that this is a car far from the ordinary, as is the lovely band of exposed carbonfibre that runs around the inside of the carbon bonnet and which is visible from the driver’s seat.