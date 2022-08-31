You would, wouldn’t you? Managing to snag the key to the Fast Fleet Quadrifoglio for a weekend not three months into my time at evo was no small feat, so I had no intention of wasting my time with it. A lunge to the North Pennines and beyond became an immediate priority.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At least that’s what I’d like to be able to write. In truth I was visiting some friends in the area and my original intention for the journey was to put some running-in miles on a fresh addition to the evo fleet. Then, at the last minute, I discovered the Alfa was available if I wanted it. Game on.

It’s a car of multiple personalities – a shapeshifter – allowing me first to relax in refinement and comfort as it gorged on hundreds of A1 miles in mixed conditions on the journey north. Then, with a twist of the familiar rotary DNA switch, it engaged and entranced as I cut west onto the B6277 for the trans-Pennine leg. Ducking, diving, twisting and turning, the Giulia was never anything less than utterly composed, transparent and totally on my side. The deft damping and the facelifted Quadrifoglio’s new differential render this snarling 513bhp V6 supersaloon putty in your hands.

My friends can be cynical about just how good some cars are reported to be and so, as I blustered into the pub with four-leaf clovers in my eyes, I was met with a slight eye roll. Twenty-four hours later, following an afternoon of stroking the Giulia along the Hartside Pass and a few other choice roads nearby, it was ‘I could absolutely see myself in one of these’ and an evening on the classifieds.

If you remember, we were all just as unsure back when this car was announced almost ten years ago, when it was still an unknown quantity. Now I’d challenge anyone to spend a bit of time in one and not wonder if it’s all the car they’d ever want or need.

Mileage this month 1991 Total mileage 12,949 mpg this month 25.2 Costs this month £0

This story was first featured in evo issue 329.