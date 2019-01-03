‘Even in the i3, the instantaneous, frictionless communication between components gives it a level of sophistication, both dynamically and in terms of everyday useability; that nothing else on the market does. Everything from its imperceptible ‘soft-stop’ feature to the response of the central infotainment make it clear that this car is truly next generation.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door

Prices from £103,475

Pros: Exceptional powertrain calibration; ride; genuine duality

Cons: Design; modes a little overwhelming; ‘gear ratios’ short

evo rating 4.5 stars

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We had reservations about the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door – its design, its extraordinary array of technology, the perhaps contrived methods Mercedes-AMG has baked in for it to engage. But while our drive of the GT55 didn’t do much to assuage any worries about its looks, how it drives is a revelation for this type of car. The power of its tri-motor set-up, ride control suspension and chassis systems mean it’s more broadly capable than any of its rivals have yet proven to be. Meanwhile the configurability of these systems means you can nip and tuck its personality traits to your tastes.

If you want a tyre-shredding drift machine that spits out gratuitous V8 noises, it’s there in the settings (synthetic though the soundtrack may be). If you want a precise, agile, canyon-carving sports saloon, it’s yours to be set up and discovered. AMG could have chosen to blind us with its performance and let the finer details take a back seat but how the AMG GT feels behind the wheel is more compelling than the shock its up to 805bhp powertrain can elicit. If you’ve been waiting to make the switch to an electric super saloon and have been put off by the early examples that have come up short, AMG’s solution could be for you. The question is whether there are enough buyers who have been burnt and are willing to re-engage with this segment as a result.

Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG GT

The AMG GT 4-door electric wades into a market with more choice than customers, it seems. Porsche’s Taycan is getting on a bit but remains multi-talented, and was recently updated in terms of range and performance and it’s still one of the most compelling electric cars in the sector. Polestar’s new 5 is now also in this arena, with a Lotus-sourced aluminium chassis, MagneRide Dampers (fitted to the Performance model) and offers big power for the buck, even if it’s easily outgunned by the more expensive AMG. Jaguar’s Type 01 is on its way, as a more luxurious, imperious alternative. Lucid’s extraordinarily talented Air remains a bit out of reach for the UK market, sadly.