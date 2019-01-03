Best saloon cars 2026 – the fun, fast four-door cars
Great sports saloons are as performant and engaging as supercars, but with the practicality to suit almost all day-to-day jobs. These are our favourite picks
Saloon car sales volumes might have been gutted by SUVs and crossovers over the last two decades but they’re still the core brand-defining product of many long-established names. BMW might make the most money from its X-badged SUV models, but those cars trade on the credibility of the generations-old, standard-setting executive saloons for which BMW is famous.
All brands are navigating a tricky, changeable market, making bets on what will resonate with customers in terms of how powertrains and form factors are to evolve. There are saloons that look like coupes, that perform like supercars, that come with combustion, hybrid and electric power.
The best sports and super saloons are still cars for all occasions, able to lunge across long distances with the best GTs and deliver near sports car and near-supercar thrills on the very best roads. In between, they are faithful family expresses, with decent boot space, four doors and Isofix. They’re attractive, even a little aggressive to look at, enough to catch glances of admiration from those who know. These are the very best you can buy right now.
Best sports saloons 2026
- BMW i3/3-series
- Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door
- Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Audi RS3
- BMW M3 Competition
- Audi RS5
- Porsche Panamera GTS
- BMW M5
- Audi e-tron GT
- Lotus Emeya
- Bentley Flying Spur
- Porsche Taycan
- Polestar 5
- Mercedes-AMG E53
BMW i3/3 series
- Prices from £44,975 (i3)
- Pros: Superb refinement; performance; handling and range
- Cons: HMI is a challenge initially; seats
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
Splitting its core executive model into two distinct powertrain prongs could have resulted in two half-baked cars instead of one good one. Instead, both the 3-series and i3 wear the BMW badge with pride and rise to the challenge of being the standard bearer in their segments. In the case of the i3, it sets new standards for efficiency and performance, as you’d expect of an EV. But it also has that typical BMW feeling of cohesion; that it’s been developed with intent, to feel a certain way in terms of its steering, damping and braking strength and responses. In the i3 you get an EV that goes further and charges quicker than many before it and all in its segment, but also one you could confidently call a proper BMW too. And if our drive in the prototype is anything to go off, the electric M3 will change the world when it arrives next year too.
And the new M350? The updated sub-M model that sits below the M3? It’s BMW doubling down on what it does best, extracting more power and performance from its long-serving straight-six and more personality to boot, while also being more efficient. The car itself has an extra sense of polish, bang-up-to-date style and tech courtesy of the Neue Klasse upgrades it’s received. It could have been the afterthought, given how focused many car companies have been on going electric over the last few years. But BMW knew it couldn’t afford to let its stalwart slide.
Alternatives to the BMW 3-series and i3
The 3-series has been under threat from Tesla’s Model 3 for some time now, though ironically, the ‘disruptor’ from California (now Texas) feels a little old hat now. You could also turn to Mercedes-Benz for its all-new C-class electric and updated combustion engines offerings, the former an extraordinarily talented miniature luxury car, if that’s what you’d prefer over the more dynamic BMW. Audi’s small executive offering is combustion and hybrid-only for now, with the A5 and S5, both appealing in their own way, certainly in terms of design.
‘Even in the i3, the instantaneous, frictionless communication between components gives it a level of sophistication, both dynamically and in terms of everyday useability; that nothing else on the market does. Everything from its imperceptible ‘soft-stop’ feature to the response of the central infotainment make it clear that this car is truly next generation.’ – John Barker, evo editor-at-large
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door
- Prices from £103,475
- Pros: Exceptional powertrain calibration; ride; genuine duality
- Cons: Design; modes a little overwhelming; ‘gear ratios’ short
- evo rating 4.5 stars
We had reservations about the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door – its design, its extraordinary array of technology, the perhaps contrived methods Mercedes-AMG has baked in for it to engage. But while our drive of the GT55 didn’t do much to assuage any worries about its looks, how it drives is a revelation for this type of car. The power of its tri-motor set-up, ride control suspension and chassis systems mean it’s more broadly capable than any of its rivals have yet proven to be. Meanwhile the configurability of these systems means you can nip and tuck its personality traits to your tastes.
If you want a tyre-shredding drift machine that spits out gratuitous V8 noises, it’s there in the settings (synthetic though the soundtrack may be). If you want a precise, agile, canyon-carving sports saloon, it’s yours to be set up and discovered. AMG could have chosen to blind us with its performance and let the finer details take a back seat but how the AMG GT feels behind the wheel is more compelling than the shock its up to 805bhp powertrain can elicit. If you’ve been waiting to make the switch to an electric super saloon and have been put off by the early examples that have come up short, AMG’s solution could be for you. The question is whether there are enough buyers who have been burnt and are willing to re-engage with this segment as a result.
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG GT
The AMG GT 4-door electric wades into a market with more choice than customers, it seems. Porsche’s Taycan is getting on a bit but remains multi-talented, and was recently updated in terms of range and performance and it’s still one of the most compelling electric cars in the sector. Polestar’s new 5 is now also in this arena, with a Lotus-sourced aluminium chassis, MagneRide Dampers (fitted to the Performance model) and offers big power for the buck, even if it’s easily outgunned by the more expensive AMG. Jaguar’s Type 01 is on its way, as a more luxurious, imperious alternative. Lucid’s extraordinarily talented Air remains a bit out of reach for the UK market, sadly.
‘AMGFORCE S+ is the primary reason this EV retains the AMG feel, simulating a nine-speed gearbox and the meaty swell of torque and sound of its ICE predecessors. As the owner of an S204 C63, a ‘fake’ V8 AMG should be repulsive, but the polished execution of this system makes it impossible to deny its benefits – Hyundai and Porsche have both implemented their own takes on simulated ICE powertrains in the Ioniq 5/6 N and Taycan, but neither is as convincing as the AMG. This is a considerably more engaging car to drive than it would be otherwise.’ – Sam Jenkins, evo senior staff writer.
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
- Prices from £87,815
- Pros: Awesomely fast; amazingly approachable; full of charisma
- Cons: Interior not a match for its rivals; reputation for flaky reliability
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has long been a firm evo favourite, with continuous developments since its 2016 launch keeping it dynamically sharp in the face of constant opposition. The latest 2026 Giulia QV brings extra power, a recalibrated chassis and a new mechanical limited-slip differential, elevating its talents still further. The Giulia Quadrifoglio is as a result more approachable, tractable and alacrity than ever, still with the adjustability and sinewy twin turbo V6 muscle we’ve always adored it for.
At the heart of the Quadrifoglio lies a superb 90-degree twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 that now kicks out 513bhp. It’s mated to an eight-speed auto that’s controlled by a pair of flamboyantly large aluminium paddles, driving the rear wheels via a carbonfibre prop shaft. The body is equally exotic, featuring a lightweight mix of carbon and aluminium panels wrapped around telephone-dial wheels, sophisticated double wishbone suspension and multi-way adaptive dampers. Oh, and did we mention its development was led by the same man who brought us the Ferrari 458 Speciale?
On the move the Alfa’s Ferrari DNA isn’t hard to spot. The big giveaways are the wrist-flick quick steering and surprisingly supple ride. Yet it’s the car’s poise, balance and grip when really pushing on that leaves the deepest impression – this is a tremendously fast and accomplished machine that’s more engaging than almost anything else with four doors. Sure, the optional carbon-ceramic brakes lack manners at low speed and the engine doesn't sound particularly musical (although it endows the Quadrifoglio with a brutal turn of speed), but these niggles don’t detract from what is a sublime saloon.
Alternatives to the Giulia Quadrifoglio
The small super saloon crop feels a bit thin at the moment, with Mercedes-AMG hybrid C63 quietly existing stage left until the C53 replaces it in 2027. Happily the BMW M3 is still around and in thoroughly fine form, even though it’s more like an M5 of 20 years ago than an M3. The new RS5 is now here, too, or you could go smaller (and more affordable) and get one of the very last warbling five-cylinder RS3 saloon.
"The traction the new diff enables is very impressive, in dry conditions at least. Even in Race mode, which as before disables the traction and stability control systems, you can get on the power remarkably early without wheelspin or the rear becoming unstable. And when you do deliberately wish to slide the car, it’s very progressive and intuitive. In cold, damp or greasy conditions it broadens the spectrum in which to control the car beyond the limit, with a clearer dialogue between car and driver. In short, the Giulia is now an easier car to control when traction is at a premium" – James Taylor evo deputy editor
Audi RS3
- Prices from £64,255
- Pros: Fabulous engine; exciting playful chassis
- Cons: Lacks the feedback and precision of the very best
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
The Audi RS3 clings on in 2026 in a familiar form: sharp of snout and making an entrance on a potent wave of five-cylinder warbling. Its days are numbered but a model that started life with a stumble is now in its finest form.
With adjustments and tuning to an already competent package, the last of the line RS3 distances itself further from Audi Sport archetypes. It's keener to turn in, it’s more power-adjustable thanks to its torque-splitter rear differential, and its chassis breathes with a road or circuit better than it ever has. It’s a car in which you eventually realise the instinct to scrub off speed to mitigate nose-heavy understeer can be unlearned. Even the non-ceramic brakes are up to the task of heaving the 1565kg RS3 to a stop with repeatable proficiency.
Of course, the engine remains the RS3’s star turn, its defining feature. Still bristling with muscle at 394bhp and 369 lb-ft and sounding like nothing else, the barrel-chested urgency with which it forces the RS3 up a straight stretch is unmatched by rivals with fewer cylinders and less cubic capacity. It’s a joyous dinosaur.
Alternatives to the Audi RS3 Saloon
The RS3 Saloon is a curious device in the marketplace. A rival to BMW’s M2 rival, it’s a very different beast in how it delivers its performance and the arrival of the M2 xDrive coincides with the RS3 disappearing from sale. Mercedes-AMG’s CLA 45 S runs it close and offers four-wheel drive. Otherwise, used Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglios and BMW M3s are worth a look, too.
"Ultimately, the RS3 isn’t as tactile or immediate as a Civic Type R, or as cohesive and confidence inspiring as a GR Yaris. But exploring its peculiar dynamic makeup is a rewarding process, and the awesome presence and sound of the five-pot motor can’t be denied." – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief
BMW M3 Competition
- Prices from £91,485
- Pros: As quick and capable as you could possibly want
- Cons: Bigger and heavier than you’d possibly like
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
If you were to tell a die-hard BMW M fan 20 years ago that the BMW M3 would become a turbocharged, all-wheel-drive saloon with a weight figure close to that of the E39 M5, they might not have believed you. But as BMW M has proven time and time again, its ability to create brilliant performance cars through new generations of powertrain and chassis technology means the latest M3 is one of its finest.
While the CS version was one of the best saloons on the planet, it was a short-lived special, with the facelifted M3 Competition now taking the reins. The updated car wades into battle with a boost to 523bhp from its twin-turbocharged straight six. The extra power makes little power difference to the headline figures, though it does shave 0.6sec off the 0-124mph time, now down to 11.8sec for the saloon.
The rear-driven model has long since gone from the UK prices lists, with the xDrive powertrain the only choice in Competition trim. Ahead of its Neue Klasse facelift in 2027 and the arrival of the all-electric M3 the outgoing model still remains one of the best sports saloons you can buy.
Alternatives to the BMW M3 Competition
The reality of buying a super saloon other than the BMW M3 Competition is that it’s a slight exercise in contrarianism. There are things the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio does better even than the latest M3 but now especially, its advancing years make it an esoteric choice. An excellent one, but esoteric all the same.
"Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to the new M3 is that while it may have proportions more suited to an M5 from a couple of generations ago, it manages to drive, steer and thrill in as close a fashion to an M2 Competition as is possible to get from a car that’s both bigger and heavier." – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief
Audi RS5
- Prices from £91,300
- Pros: More balanced than ever; a quality daily cruiser
- Cons: Doesn’t sound as good as the pipes promise; heavy, expensive
- evo rating: 4 stars
The new Audi RS5 is a divisive machine. From its design to its technical make-up, to the mass that hardware has resulted in, the RS5 needed to be exceptional to prove the naysayers wrong. Happily, it is a highly commendable performance car. Its five-link suspension with twin-valve dampers does a great job of controlling the vertical forces that can be generated as over 2350kg traverses an undulating road.
Then the four-wheel-drive system, with its trick electromechanical torque-vectoring differential, augmented by its own 10bhp electric motor, affords the RS5 an uncanny agility and even, capacity to throw M car-like shapes (and deploy an M car-like rear tyre smokescreen). It stops some way short of toppling the M3 the ultimate driver’s saloon (or estate) but as purely a road car it ticks many boxes for many who will be drawn to its full-fat Audi RS body, with usable performance and a quite un-Audi Sport-like quality of ride. Performance is almost a given, its 630bhp and 603 lb ft resulting in a 0-62mph time of 3.6sec.
Alternatives to the Audi RS5
BMW’s M3 is the default choice if a dynamic feel is a priority. Mercedes-AMG is for now out of the game, its four-cylinder hybrid C63 all but dead, and if you’re happy looking at used, the last of the RS6s are hard to ignore.
‘Some of the same sensations that were in the surprising RS6 GT are present in the RS5, particularly that connection to a back axle that feels alert and ready as soon as you turn into a corner, willing to be adjusted with more or less throttle as necessary. I wouldn’t say the big Audi feels delicately fleet of foot, but rather as the Lamborghini Revuelto cleverly doesn’t feel heavier than the Aventador, so the B10 with its new tech doesn’t give you the sense that it’s carrying around 30 per cent more weight than the B9.’ – Henry Catchpole, evo contributing editor
Porsche Panamera
- Prices from: £94,575
- Pros: A fast, satisfying and usable supersaloon
- Cons: Needs more aggression to take on the BMW M5
- evo rating: 4 stars
Is the Porsche Panamera a high-performance four-door coupe, a super saloon, or a luxurious limousine with an outrageous turn of speed? Regardless of how you view it, there’s no denying that it’s a deeply impressive piece of kit, especially in £134,200 GTS spec and above. Despite its size and weight it still goes and handles with the alacrity you’d expect from a car bearing the Porsche badge.
Porsche updated the Panamera in 2024, and in GTS form it sticks resolutely to pure combustion power, courtesy of a twin-turbo V8. While power increased, 493bhp isn’t exactly going to make the 717bhp BMW M5 blush. That said, it does undercut the M5’s weight by more than 300kg.
It’s not got the all-out intensity of some of the very best super saloons but there is a duality to its personality and truly unshakable capability. The chassis doesn’t use the new Active Ride suspension the Turbo S E-Hybrid gets but it rides 10mm lower than a standard Panamera and is fitted with adaptive dampers and two-chamber air springs. It also has stiffer anti-roll bars and a torque vectoring rear diff, adding agility.
The GTS could have been edgier to try and tempt BMW M5 CS owners away from their unicorn super saloons but there are subtleties to the GTS’s dynamic manners that are there to enjoy. Whatever way you look at it, it’s a compellingly capable machine.
Alternatives to the Porsche Panamera
The Panamera is positioned above conventional executive saloons such as the BMW 5-series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class, so it’s difficult to attribute direct rivals. For GTS money, however, it’s difficult to ignore that a well-optioned BMW M5 is very much within budget.
So too were the Audi RS7 Sportback Performance and the combustion engined Mercedes-AMG GT four-door, both of which you’ll need to search for in the classifieds. If you’d rather go electric, Porsche’s own Taycan and the Audi e-tron GT are compelling options.
"It stays composed and keyed in under high braking and cornering forces (particularly in the Sport damper setting – Sport Plus is too tense for the road), and breakaway at both axles is progressive and easy to read. It always feels like a big, substantial car, but the clean and accurate steering response means you can pick precise lines and build confidence for corner after corner. You need to work the paddles of the eight-speed PDK ‘box to punch away from them, but it’s easy to settle into a fast, satisfying flow in the GTS." – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer
BMW M5
- Prices from £114,110
- Pros: Still does everything you’d expect of an M5
- Cons: Plus some stuff you don’t
- evo rating: 4 stars
The current BMW M5 had very big boots to fill, with the memory of the sublime BMW M5 CS still vivid in all our minds. The odds have always been against it, as its controversial kerb weight of over 2,400kg had many doubting BMW M could possibly tie it down as an enjoyable and effective super saloon.
We needn’t have worried too much, as BMW has managed it. The new M5 is a masterclass in disguising mass, deploying its 717bhp (coming courtesy of the old 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 with new hybrid tech) to devastating effect. It stops, goes, turns and controls itself with the decorum of a car hundreds of kilos lighter.
The M5 is as adjustable as you’d expect, but the Goldielocks zone is far from buried within its sprawling configurability. The do-everything ‘Comfort’ setting is excellent in its own right, Sport damping and steering aren’t really necessary for hustling on the road and the Sport setting for the brakes does improve feel and obviously, Sport and Sport Plus settings for the powertrain allow you to call up the full 717bhp at will. The dynamic balance of the car is topped off by switching the 4wd to MDM mode, which adds a rear bias without switching the front axle off completely.
It still doesn’t flow with anything like the interactivity and life of the 2021 eCoty-winning M5 CS. Rather, it’s an M5 designed to expand the bandwidth of the badge, combining the ability to run on electric power for up to 43 miles, with an easily reached 190mph top speed (when the M Driver’s Package is added). It’s comfortable, cosseting, and hugely capable.
Alternatives to the BMW M5
Unless you’re going for the slower, more expensive Panamera GTS, the M5 is a car without a direct rival now Audi’s RS6 is no longer available to order. Mercedes-AMG's E53 is a subtler, less aggressive alternative, which is a strange parallel universe to say this of an AMG. Nonetheless it's a well-sorted, nicely damped, agile and capable sports saloon.
"It feels like M engineers have given the car all the agility it should ever need but for everyday road driving has created a zone of calm around the steering’s centre, a place where you can work in a relaxed way. It feels wieldy with well-judged efforts, lovely linearity and a decent sense of what the front is doing, which is mostly going exactly where it’s pointed." – John Barker, evo editor-at-large
Audi e-tron GT
- Prices from: £89,605
- Pros: A comfortable, satisfying and impossibly fast electric GT
- Cons: Inconsistent brake feel, Taycan has better steering and damping
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
The Audi e-tron GT has always been the unlikely sibling of the Porsche Taycan and indeed, an unexpected feather in the Audi Sport cap. While electric cars and brutally fast cars are very much in Audi’s wheelhouse, there have been fewer dynamic, interactive, and adjustable saloons wearing the four rings. The e-tron GT is an exception, in spite of its weight, in spite of its size and in spite of being an EV.
Updated in 2024, the e-tron GT range is now split into three: the S e-tron GT opens the range sporting power to match the old flagship, at 671bhp. The RS e-tron GT has a full-bodied 844bhp and if that’s not enough, the 912bhp RS e-Tron GT Performance should suffice. It’s not just a series of power bumps, either, it now has an active chassis system that uses air springs and hydraulically-connected active dampers, removing the need for anti-roll bars. There’s also a quicker steering rack and rear-wheel steering, all working together to make the e-tron GT more dynamic and agile, as well as faster. There was also a serious range boost to accompany the update, with the S e-tron GT claimed to be good for 370+ miles on a charge. Expect closer to 300 in the winter.
The results? It’s a thoroughly impressive, oddly engaging, distinctly un-Audi-like car, that’s as pleasant to drive as it is to look at. On the inside, a steering wheel that now features haptic controls is thankfully the only significant move away from physical buttons.
Alternatives to the Audi e-tron GT
There are plenty of fast electric four-door coupes/rakish saloons kicking about at the moment if you have around £100k to spend. The most obvious e-tron GT alternative is the Porsche Taycan, its platform mate, though the Lotus Emeya offers more exoticism inside and out and sound dynamics to boot. Polestar’s new 5 has also surprised with its agility and willingness to combine GT credentials with some dynamic engagement.
"The updated e-tron GT even in base quattro form is still an incredibly fast, capable and strangely balanced (for Audi) super GT/saloon. It’s also fantastic looking – a car all bystanders look at as if it’s the R8-adjacent flagship Audi has positioned it as, even if in our eyes it’s a V10 short." – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor
Lotus Emeya
- Prices from: £84,990
- Pros: Fluidity of the standard car’s dynamics
- Cons: Active chassis never settles; 900’s performance is too much
- evo rating: 4 stars
It's a strange time at Lotus. There’s a thoroughly modernised lineup that’s the least ‘Lotus’ it’s ever been and fails to resonate with both traditional customers and new buyers in the volumes the Hethel marque had hoped for. But that’s not the fault of the cars themselves. Save for some inconsistent performance in terms of range, the Emeya is a brilliant super saloon/coupe, one that’s as appealing to drive as, if not more so than, the Audi e-tron GT, nicer to be inside than both the Porsche Taycan and the Audi and needless to say, properly rapid in whatever form you buy it.
The key to getting the best out of the Emeya is to not go overboard with the one you opt for. Do you need the fancy anti-roll system? Probably not. Do you need the almost 900bhp headline power figure of the very highest spec Emeyas? Not a chance. You can therefore look further down the range and spend under £100k on your chosen Emeya, with a basic Emeya 600 on the smaller 20-inch wheels (for a better ride) competitive at £84,990 but still good for 0-62mph in 4.2sec.
Alternatives to the Lotus Emeya
The Emeya is aimed squarely at the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT and so those are your most obvious alternatives if you’re in this market, which given how much it’s struggling, chances are you’re not. The Polestar 5 has recently joined them in the fight for a shrinking crowd of prospective buyers. Want hydrocarbons? The Porsche Panamera and BMW M5 are worth a look.
"You still have little adjustability via the throttle, but there’s a natural balance to how it behaves, the way it rolls into a corner, transfers and manages its weight and conveys an attitude and character missing in so many electric cars, including Porsche’s generally impressive Taycan." – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief
Bentley Flying Spur
- Prices from: £195,365
- Pros: Shocking performance; duality; class-leading luxury
- Cons: Brake feel; invasive assistance systems
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
It might feel a bit odd to describe the Bentley Flying Spur as a sports saloon, but it does have four doors and it certainly has more than enough performance to nail the sports part of the brief. And while it might be masquerading as an opulent luxury continent crusher, the Flying Spur disguises its size and weight with physics-defying performance.
While it also looks very much like the previous generation model, there has been a host of changes under the skin, not least the ditching of the venerable W12 in favour of an electrified 4-ltre twin-turbo V8 which is shared with the Porsche Panamera Turbo, Lamborghini Urus SE and Bentley Continental GT. Bentley refers to it as an ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid V8’ powertrain and with a combined figure of 771bhp and 738lb ft it’s the most powerful Bentley powertrain ever developed. A 3.5sec 0-62mph time for a 2646kg leviathan tells you most of what you need to know.
But there’s far more to the Flying Spur than outright performance. It’ll do around 40 miles (Bentley says 50) on battery power alone, yet engage the V8 and Sport mode and the chassis lowers and perceptively stiffens, maintaining a luxurious ride quality while retaining impeccable body control and minimising roll. If you’re after the ultimate in luxury while retaining plenty of driver involvement then the Flying Spur has few, if any, peers.
Alternatives to the Bentley Flying Spur
Large luxury cars aren’t often up to the lofty standards of the prim, proper and plush Bentley. Though for less £200k it costs to get into a Flying Spur there’s everything from BMW’s 7-series, to Mercedes’ S-class and Audi’s A8. For a proper rival to the Bentley in terms of luxury, only the Rolls-Royce Ghost fits the bill, albeit it’s not quite as dynamic to drive.
"In Sport mode the chassis lowers and stiffens noticeably, minimising roll and maintaining a level of body control that doesn’t feel possible given the luxurious ride. On more than one occasion I spotted a dip ahead, prepared for a jolt and momentary upset, and it simply never came. The way in which the Flying Spur manages its 2646kg mass makes you reassess your understanding of physics." – Sam Jenkins, evo senior staff writer
Porsche Taycan
- Prices from: £88,465
- Pros: Exceptional performance, range and dynamic ability
- Cons: Comes at a hefty price; not as roomy as it should be; inconsistent brake feel
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
Porsche’s take on what a performance orientated electric saloon should be like has always been the template for what we like about performance EVs but in its second-generation guise it’s even better. We summed it up as being ‘the most complete electric car on sale’. Given it’s got four doors it was a shoo-in for inclusion in our best saloons category.
It might look familiar but the Porsche Taycan has taken considerable steps forward in its performance, the distance it can cover and the speed that it can accept a charge. If that wasn’t enough, its dynamic abilities have been enhanced, too. The Turbo sits in the middle of the range which starts with the 402bhp Taycan and tops out with the track-focused 1020bhp Turbo GT. The Turbo makes do with ‘just’ 872bhp. That it can sprint from 0-62mph in 2.7sec tells you just how unhinged the Turbo GT can be. The latest upgrade is that you can now have a Taycan with a simulated gearbox. The ‘E-Shift’ system allows you to ‘shift’ via paddles you’d normally see on a combustion PDK-equipped Porsche. Contrived? Yes. More interactive and involving to drive? Still yes.
The rear-drive entry-level Taycan has an official range 421 miles and despite having over twice the power the Turbo will still cover a claimed 391 miles between charges. However, it’s the Taycan’s Porsche genetics that grab the headlines with crisp responses and wonderful steering precision. The optional Porsche Active Ride does away with the need for anti-roll bars (just like its Audi e-tron GT relation) and results in a car that’s impressively poised despite its 2,290kg weight. Despite the extra edge to its handling the ride remains excellent, endowing the Taycan with a duality of purpose that’s unmatched in the EV field.
Alternatives to the Porsche Taycan
Audi’s e-tron GT is the Porsche’s platform mate and therefore its closest rival. For £8k less than the Taycan Turbo is the RS e-tron GT, which has very nearly as much power and is available with the same active ride system. Want something that’s a little more attractive inside but a little more shaky in terms of the stability of the company that builds it? Step towards the Lotus Emeya. Also from the Geely family is the excellent new Polestar 5.
"Porsche’s Active Ride tech that first appeared on the Panamera enables precise control of suspension forces at each corner of the car. As a result, the body is extremely well supported and you don’t need to slow down your inputs to allow the weight to settle, which feels a bit alien in such a heavy car. The Taycan doesn’t feel light per se – you’re still conscious of the enormous forces the tyres are dealing with – but Active Ride makes use of all four contact patches by distributing the loads evenly across them, no matter what you throw at it." – Yousuf Ashraf, evo senior staff writer
Polestar 5
- Prices from £89,500
- Pros: Great looks; superb steering and damping; not as frenetic as a Taycan
- Cons: Lacks a Taycan’s precision; a whole lot heavier; cabin falls a little short for £100k; questions over range
- Evo rating: 4 stars
There was a weight of expectation on the Polestar 5. It’s taken five years to arrive and has benefitted from the fullest investment and all the engineering might its maker can muster. The result is an extraordinarily handsome saloon-coupe, built on a bespoke extruded aluminium chassis, with custom motors, suspension and steering. This is nothing less than Polestar’s statement car and a distillation of everything it wants to be.
So how does it drive? Really rather well. Just two models, the Dual Motor and Performance, are available for the moment, offering Porsche Taycan GTS and Turbo performance for base Taycan and Taycan 4S money, with 737bhp and 871bhp respectively. The Performance gets bespoke MagneRide adaptive dampers that balance compliance and exceptional control and agility for what is a very heavy car.
The weight is one downside, for even with all the clever structural engineering, this is a 2.5-ton car. The enormous 112kWh battery probably has something to do with that, likewise its sheer size, which makes it a lot more spacious inside than a Taycan. It’s not quite as sharp a steer as a Taycan (even though the feel is good) but the flipside of that is it’s more relaxed to guide at a cruise.
Its design, chassis control and GT nature will be enough to attract those looking for a less frantic approach to electric performance saloon ownership. However its claimed 346 mile (Performance) and 421 mile (Dual Motor) range will put some off.
Alternatives to the Polestar 5
The Polestar 5 is aimed squarely between the Porsche Taycan and Porsche Panamera – the former for dynamics, the latter for interior space. You could also consider an Audi e-tron GT or a Lotus Emeya instead. Coming soon will be the new Jaguar Type 01 for something more spacious and luxurious, and the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door electric has arrived offering something even faster and more powerful.
‘The steering isn’t as responsive as a Taycan’s off-centre, but it’s nicely weighted, granular in feel and less frenetic at a fast cruise. The lack of a limited-slip diff is noticeable. The torque vectoring by braking system (plus the Performance’s 30/70 front/rear bias) does afford throttle adjustability, but it lacks the polish of a ‘proper’ diff. It, along with the weight, could explain the pungent brake smell after an enthusiastic run.’ – Ethan Jupp, evo web editor
Mercedes-AMG E53
- Prices from £92,145
- Pros: Looks like an AMG, goes like an AMG, drives like an AMG…
- Cons: Doesn’t sound like one
- evo rating: 4 stars
We were worried when the Mercedes-AMG E53 first arrived. Dispensing with a proper, bombastic V8 in exchange for a straight-six with a hybrid system was a punchy choice. For sure, the new powertrain delivers the numbers - it’s good for 577bhp and 553 lb ft - but it’s not quite the emotional fulcrum of AMG motors gone by.
Nonetheless, to dismiss the E53 on this basis is to ignore its other talents, of which there is a broader range than any AMG E-class before it. Rear-wheel steering makes what is the largest and heaviest AMG E-class there’s ever been the most wieldy and agile. Meanwhile the adaptive twin-valve dampers exhibit impressive vertical control of that mass. Then there’s the AWD system: far from shackling the E53 with numbness and neutrality, its rear LSD and power distribution work with the rear-steering to aid agility, capability and even showing shades of flamboyance. A hair-raising hot rod in the lineage of the old Hammers? Not quite. An enormously talented super saloon? Certainly. Don’t count the grown-up AMG out.
Alternatives to the Mercedes-AMG E53
The E53's divergent, less aggressive nature by comparison to its predecessors also means it's without a direct rival. This is no straight answer to BMW's M5, especially given the BMW costs over £20,000 more. Nonetheless, it is M's super saloon that you must turn to (and stump up the extra cash for) if you want all that the E53 offers but more. In exchange for more performance though, you'll lose some of the polish of the Mercedes-AMG. Audi’s RS7 and Porsche’s Panamera provide a turbocharged V8 four-door saloon-coupe option
"Wound up into its most aggressive settings and the E53 will respond in kind to the levels of aggression you present it with. You can build a satisfying flow or throw it around, at which point it’ll start to dance with shades of the E63’s flamboyance still present, it just requires a little more digging to unleash it." – Stuart Gallagher, evo editor-in-chief.
Best used saloon cars
Audi RS4 (B7)
- Prices from £20,000
- Pros – Addictive, linear NA V8 power
- Cons – Costly DRC suspension repairs
- evo rating: 5 stars
The B7 RS4 remains a high watermark for Audi Sport, swapping its typical clinical character for real soul. Its centerpiece is a 4.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 that revs all the way to 8250rpm in a way that not many cars of its kind could. It’s a car defined by its dual nature, pairing the tractability of quattro all-wheel drive with a sharp chassis that finally shrugged that Audi stereotype, offering a level of approachability and throttle-adjustability that its predecessors lacked.
Driving it in 2026, the mechanical purity of the six-speed manual and hydraulic steering are refreshing. The Dynamic Ride Control provides a level of composure and compliance that makes it a formidable cross-country tool, even decades since its launch. It’s far from a numbers car, but the way the RS4 breathes with the road and rewards you for pushing on is unlike any other RS4 we’ve seen since.
BMW M3 (E90)
- Prices from £23,000
- Pros – Incredible chassis & throttle response
- Cons – Potential for costly maintenance, low on torque
- evo rating: 5 stars
When BMW dropped a V8 into the 3-series, straight-six M3 purists were not pleased. The 4-litre S65, essentially a truncated version of the M5’s V10, is a sensory triumph, delivering F1-inspired ferocity and a ludicrous 8400rpm redline. While the E90 saloon lacked some of the visual muscle of earlier M cars to some, the mechanical substance was undeniable, offering a level of theatre usually reserved for much more exotic machinery.
The chassis balance is neutral and intuitive as an M car should be, though the steering can feel slightly woolly off-centre compared to the razor-sharp E46. The E90's ability to handle daily duties, only to transform into a hugely capable track tool at the push of the MDM button, made it one of the greatest dual-purpose supersaloons ever conceived.
Lexus IS F
- Prices from £15,000
- Pro – Satisfying V8 engine
- Cons – Over-active damping, confusing HMI
- evo rating: 4.5 stars
Despite the Lexus stereotype, its first serious foray into the supersaloon segment was just as bonkers as the German alternatives. At its heart is a 5-litre V8 that delivers power and torque to sit above the M3 of the time, and beneath the C63, but its ‘two-stage’ intake sound gives it a truly unique character. Early cars did struggle with an open diff, but the addition of a proper Torsen LSD transformed the IS F into a progressive, playful car that finally had the traction we were looking for.
Early electronic steering means it lacks the steering precision of an M3 or C63 of the time, but the Lexus compensates with charisma and class-leading refinement. It rewards commitment on the right roads, finding a rhythmic flow once you push past its slightly overactive damping. It won’t break the bank, either, with plenty of examples to be found for under £20,000.
Mercedes-Benz C63 (W204)
- Prices from £15,000
- Pros – Potent, soulful 6.2-litre V8; excellent steering
- Cons – Appetite for tyres
- evo rating: 5 stars
The W204 C63 is the dictionary definition of AMG, applying a huge, 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 to a saloon of not-so huge dimensions. Its M156 engine was AMG’s very first bespoke unit – it didn’t do things by halves. Power output of up to 500bhp in 507 form put it in an entirely different league in terms of straight-line performance next to rivals of the time, with a huge 442lb ft of torque right from the bottom of the rev range making performance accessible at all times. It’s an honest, analogue machine with excellent hydraulically assisted steering that offers surprising clarity for a car so often associated with tyre smoke.
While it can feel a touch more ragged at the limit than an M3, the C63’s linear power delivery makes it predictable, providing you’ve found an example with the optional limited-slip differential. It’s a car of immense personality and surprisingly robust mechanicals, though its appetite for fuel and tyres is certainly worth considering. The saloon is the cheapest C63 variant of all, too, with higher mileage examples starting from around £15,000.
BMW M5 (E28 - G90)
- Prices from: £15,000
- Pros – Defining executive performance benchmark
- Cons – Weight and complexity in its current form
- evo rating: 5 stars
The M5 lineage established the template for the supersaloon, evolving from the delicate E28 of the ‘80s to the high-tech, 717bhp G90 of today. Throughout its history, the M5 has consistently pushed boundaries, from the high-revving straight-sixes of early cars, to the exotic S85 V10 of the E60 and the endless torque of the modern turbocharged V8s. It quickly became the benchmark against which all other supersaloons were measured.
While the M5’s character shifted from lightweight agility to the outright pace of today’s cars, the core ethos of effortless progress remains. Whether it’s the mechanical purity of the E34 or the all-wheel-drive dominance of the modern F90 and G90, the M5 continues to prove that you can have supercar-slaying performance without sacrificing practicality.
Lotus Carlton
- Prices from c£60,000
- Pros – Supercar-slaying straight-line pace
- Cons – Alarming body roll today
- evo rating: 5 stars
It’s fair to say that the Lotus Carlton was a shock to the system in the early '90s, a 176mph Vauxhall that made Ferraris look a little lethargic. Born in Hethel and featuring a 3.6-litre twin-turbo straight-six, it delivered 377bhp, a figure that completely overshadowed the M5 of the time. It was a hand-built specialist machine, a humble saloon ripped apart and reconstructed with supercar-grade suspension, brakes, and a Corvette-sourced six-speed gearbox.
On the road in 2026, the Carlton feels alive, riding a massive wave of torque that still feels fast by modern standards. While the steering is heavy and the body roll pronounced, the chassis provides a level of finesse and character that belies its ordinary silhouette. It remains a hero car, an industrial-strength legend that still holds its own against contemporary alternatives.
Mitsubishi Evo
- Prices from £13,000
- Pros – Unmatched, laser-like precision
- Cons – Basic, plastic-heavy interiors
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Mitsubishi Evo series represents a line of rally-bred specials that prioritise lateral grip and mechanical immediacy above all else. From the early narrow-body cars to the widened Evo VI and beyond, they offered a level of precision that not much else could.
The Tommi Mäkinen Edition, for example, is a sensory assault. The steering is ultra-responsive and the chassis seems to float effortlessly over bumps that would upset lesser cars. It is a car free of compromise, demanding total focus from the driver but rewarding with a level of engagement and agility that remains almost unmatched.
Subaru Impreza Turbo
- Prices from £5000
- Pros – Iconic, characterful flat-four
- Cons – Basic interior
- evo rating: 5 stars
The Impreza Turbo was a car that brought huge levels of performance to the masses, combining the thrumming soul of the EJ20 flat-four with a lightweight, agile chassis. It was the era of the giant-killer, where a relatively affordable saloon could outrun exotica on a rain-soaked northern B-road. Its brilliance lies in its transparency, with the Turbo offering a raw, immediate sensation of precisely how the tyres are working with the tarmac.
Despite the hard plastics inside, just like the Evo, the driving experience is hypnotic. The mechanical whines, whooshes, and that trademark boxer throb create a truly unique character. It’s a car that feels energized the moment it hits boost, digging its claws into the road in a way that modern all-wheel-drive systems struggle to replicate.
Subaru Impreza RB5
- Prices from £15,000
- Pros – Excellent, malleable chassis balance
- Cons – There aren’t many around
- evo rating: 5 stars
The RB5 was a celebration of Richard Burns’ arrival at the WRC team, a slightly more grown-up take on the Impreza formula. While it shared the raw performance of its siblings, it was often distinguished by its Steel Blue paint and a focus on more polished dynamics.
Like the P1, the RB5 thrives on being worked hard, its EJ20 engine passing 6000rpm with a smoothness that places it among the great internal combustion engines. It remains a benchmark for body control and feedback, proving that a well-tuned rally-special doesn't need to be rock hard to be effective. Yours from £15,000.