Would you pay £500k for the world’s only V8-engined Aston Martin Cygnet?

Perhaps the world’s weirdest, most wonderful one-off (your ideas for other contenders are welcome) is the unique V8 Vantage-engined Aston Martin Cygnet. And now, you have the opportunity to own it, as the hair-brained bespoke build is up for sale.

One-offs must be incredibly irritating to marque specialists, given that until they’ve all passed through your halls, you can never claim to have seen it all. Well now, Nicholas Mee & Company can, given it’s through the revered Aston specialist that the car is now offered for sale, directly from its original commissioning owner.

The ‘Super Cygnet’ as it’s known, has covered 2900 miles since it was delivered in 2018 (the car was first seen in public at that year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed). That might not sound like much but considering that many proper hypercars cover less than 2900 miles in their entire lives, the amount the little Cygnet has been driven is actually quite impressive. At the very least, it’s easier to park than a Valkyrie, not to mention a quarter of the price.

Indeed, price is always a thorny issue for one-offs, as there’s zero precedent or reference. Never has that been more the case than with the V8 Cygnet but the expected ballpark figure is, give or take, £500,000. Not a bargain if you want an inimitably capable track weapon, definitely a bargain if you want something totally unlike anything anyone else on earth owns.