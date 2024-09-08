Powerflex Mini V8 2025 review – driving a BMW M3-powered hatch

With little in the way of trim, all of Dunmore’s fabrication skills are on show. If you appreciate the expertise required to cut, shape and weld metal to immaculate standards, you’ll be mesmerised. With so much metal stitched together it could easily have looked like Frankenstein’s monster, but no matter what nook or cranny you scrutinise, everything looks absolutely mint.

The V8 fills the cockpit with a truly magnificent noise. It’s loud of course, but not race-car raw. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect such an over-engined one-off special to resonate horribly, but there’s a welcome absence of unpleasant NVH. Hats off, then, to Power’s business, Powerflex, for making all the mounts and bushes for the suspension, engine and transmission.

Thanks to the DCT transmission Vini is a pussycat to operate. Just dab the brake, slot the short selector lever into D, nudge it to select M for manual mode, then pull away. The standard M3 shift-speed adjuster has been carried over, so you can dial-in sharper gearchanges. The overall shift quality isn’t quite as sharp as an M3’s, but there’s still scope to refine the control mapping via the SYVECS programmable ECU.

Even as it stands, Vini is more than slick enough through the gears, though the Subaru Spec C diff and final drive means the gearing is shorter than you might expect. It all adds to the melting pot of sounds, feel and response you get from this unique blend of hardware. Straight-line acceleration is enough to make you catch your breath, the 1300kg Mini propelled by the high-revving V8 with addictive intensity. To fully unlock the driving experience you need to think a gear or two higher for every corner. With seven speeds there are plenty to choose from, and once you’ve accepted that some of the tighter corners can be taken in third or even fourth, the rewards are rich.

The soundtrack is absolute bliss. A fabulous mix of bellowing induction and musical V8 exhaust howl, it just gets better and better with rpm and load. Later, when evo colleague James Taylor has a few laps, I’m treated to the one thing you’re denied from the driver’s seat. That’s to say the surreal experience of seeing a Mini but hearing a barely silenced E92 M3. The way it punches between the corners looks like speeded-up video footage, which only adds to the amusement and incredulity.