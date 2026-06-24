It might weigh in excess of 2.3 tons, but 631lb ft of torque gives the SQ6 e-tron plenty of urgency off the line and from a roll – don’t feel you’re getting anything particularly special with the S badge in this department though, as more ordinary models from rival manufacturers come with equivalent performance.

Inside this feels like a truly premium product, though, and surprising heft to the steering by default only adds to this. What that steering weight doesn’t do is give you any sense of load on the front tyres, with virtually zero feedback and a distant, synthetic feel reminding you that you’re in a weighty electric family SUV.

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Learn to trust the car though and there is a good amount of grip from its wide 255 front, 285 rear tyres, which also have much more sidewall than most rivals. This might seem insignificant, but chunky 45 and 40-profile tyres front and rear help make this car much more suitable for Britain’s mottled roads, taking that last edge off imperfections to minimise the shock felt in the cabin. Standard air suspension also goes a long way, making primary ride excellent for the most part – it also allows for a height adjustable rear end at the press of a button, which is handy for loading.

It rides well day-to-day, but drive this like the Audi ‘S’ model it claims to be and things quickly fall apart. It lacks the taught body control of the excellent new BMW iX3, and its brakes are a real letdown. There’s zero regenerative braking out of the box which is a little disconcerting if you’re used to driving EVs, but the SQ6 then attempts to dynamically adjust regen depending on the road layout ahead – this works well in the iX3, but it’s just not consistent enough to trust here. The result is that its response to the same braking effort can vary, which makes smooth, everyday driving less than enjoyable.

Interior and tech

Well built cabin with premium materials

Overly complex, distracting tech

Software glitches...