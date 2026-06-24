Audi SQ6 e-tron review – the BMW iX3 needn’t worry
Audi’s SQ6 e-tron seems like a compelling electric SUV on paper, but strong new competition has swiftly dulled its appeal
Audi went early on electrified SUVs, launching its original e-tron all the way back in 2018 as one of the very first German EVs of its kind. Since then it’s launched numerous electric alternatives to its long-standing combustion models, and the SQ6 SUV e-tron is one of them. Positioned towards the upper end of the market to rival the top-spec BMW iX3 and Genesis GV70, it certainly has its work cut out.
If it wasn’t for the telltale green band on the number plate, this could very easily be mistaken for a conventional combustion-powered Q6. There’s nothing radical about its exterior design and for many, that’s precisely what they’re looking for when buying an EV – the SQ6 has a stout-but-safe design available in traditional SUV and a slope-backed Sportback forms. What its design fails to do is immediately indicate its ‘S’ credentials, which is a little troubling given the £26k premium you pay over the standard Q6 e-tron. Does that also apply to the way it drives? Read on to find out.
> BMW iX3 review – a cheaper 500-mile alternative to the Volvo EX60
Powertrain and technical highlights
- Dual-motor all-wheel drive, up to 510bhp output
- Real-world range falls short of claims
- Cheaper alternatives offer better stats
Like virtually every other electric SUV in this segment, the SQ6 e-tron utilises a motor on each axle for all-wheel drive and a 483bhp output, or a brief moment of 510bhp when in launch control. It’s not slow as a result, with a 4.4sec 0-62mph time and 143mph top speed, but then the much cheaper £63k BMW iX3 50 comes close to its power output with 463bhp. Munich’s alternative is not quite as quick with a 4.9sec 0-62mph time, but in the real world the difference is negligible.
Audi quotes a WLTP range of up to 364 miles for the SQ6 e-tron thanks to a 100kWh (94.9kWh useable) battery pack, but your mileage will literally vary – motorway runs saw efficiency drop all the way down to 2.2mi/kWh in our hands, with that number creeping only marginally towards Audi’s 3.5mi/kWh quoted efficiency in mixed use. The result is a real-world range much less than the claimed figure, and not far from half that of the genuine 500 miles the cheaper BMW iX3 can achieve. Other premium alternatives include the 84kWh Genesis GV70 with a much lower 287-mile WLTP range, but a lower £65,915 price tag to match.
Performance, ride and handling
- Fast but lacks performance feel
- Numb, heavy steering
- Comfortable ride but inconsistent braking
It might weigh in excess of 2.3 tons, but 631lb ft of torque gives the SQ6 e-tron plenty of urgency off the line and from a roll – don’t feel you’re getting anything particularly special with the S badge in this department though, as more ordinary models from rival manufacturers come with equivalent performance.
Inside this feels like a truly premium product, though, and surprising heft to the steering by default only adds to this. What that steering weight doesn’t do is give you any sense of load on the front tyres, with virtually zero feedback and a distant, synthetic feel reminding you that you’re in a weighty electric family SUV.
Learn to trust the car though and there is a good amount of grip from its wide 255 front, 285 rear tyres, which also have much more sidewall than most rivals. This might seem insignificant, but chunky 45 and 40-profile tyres front and rear help make this car much more suitable for Britain’s mottled roads, taking that last edge off imperfections to minimise the shock felt in the cabin. Standard air suspension also goes a long way, making primary ride excellent for the most part – it also allows for a height adjustable rear end at the press of a button, which is handy for loading.
It rides well day-to-day, but drive this like the Audi ‘S’ model it claims to be and things quickly fall apart. It lacks the taught body control of the excellent new BMW iX3, and its brakes are a real letdown. There’s zero regenerative braking out of the box which is a little disconcerting if you’re used to driving EVs, but the SQ6 then attempts to dynamically adjust regen depending on the road layout ahead – this works well in the iX3, but it’s just not consistent enough to trust here. The result is that its response to the same braking effort can vary, which makes smooth, everyday driving less than enjoyable.
Interior and tech
- Well built cabin with premium materials
- Overly complex, distracting tech
- Software glitches...
While its range and performance make its price tag seem a stretch (especially our test car at over £93K), the cabin is where the SQ6 e-tron feels worth the money. The choice of materials puts it in a league above some rivals, with the bold red leather of our car particularly impressive. The seats don’t function as well as they look, however, with roundabouts frequently causing me to slide about within the bolsters.
These days it’s not a given that a car at this price point will be beautifully put together, but the SQ6 e-tron does. Every touchpoint inside feels sturdy and well assembled, and as if it will stand the ultimate test of family use well – it’s almost on a par with the Genesis GV70 in this department, which is a compliment to say the least. Gloss black plastic and capacitive buttons let it down slightly, though.
Being a range-topping Audi, there’s plenty of tech within the SQ6. The head-up display features clever 3D animations for route guidance and while it’s a great tech demo, it’s distracting in reality – the 3D effect also looks slightly out of focus in our experience, which led to eye strain on long drives. Wireless Apple CarPlay works well, as you’d expect, which is handy given just how antiquated the Audi system behind it feels. There’s also a display for the front seat passenger, which got precisely zero use during my time with the car.
As strong as the interior build quality is, the SQ6 e-tron is far from bullet proof. Our test car displayed lists of warnings on each startup relating to the failure of assistance systems, and while the deactivation of these systems is normally what you’d want, the sense that something is amiss with your near-£100k SUV is never great. There was also an uneven gap in the trim between the rear bumper and boot which isn’t very premium, and the maximum charging level reset without warning to 80 per cent, which is less than ideal. Unfortunately owners have reported many of these issues too, meaning it’s a wider-spread issue beyond the confines of the press garage.
Price, specs and rivals
The Audi SQ6 SUV e-tron starts from £87,650, rising to £90,150 for the Sportback. Tick enough options and you can soon spend close to £100,000 though, with our SUV press car optioned to £93,980. With this in mind, the c£60k BMW iX3 with its superior dynamics and range seems a much more desirable option – its cabin isn’t quite as premium, but it excels in just about every other metric.
Another strong rival comes from Genesis in the form of the electrified GV70, which looks a little soft at first glance, but feels like a truly premium product inside to match the SQ6. Its range isn’t quite up to the same standard at 287 miles WLTP, but a starting price over £20,000 lower than the Audi more than makes up the difference. It’s also just as quick with a 483bhp output and a marginally quicker 4.2sec quoted 0-62mph time.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric straddles the two with a WLTP range of around 400 miles and 482bhp, but its screen-heavy cabin and divisive exterior design won't be for some. It also weighs a shocking 2655kg, which doesn't do any favours for its dynamic ability. A sub-£60k price tag, though, helps keep it in the running as a strong alternative to the Audi SQ6.
Audi SQ6 e-tron specs
|Engine
|Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|483bhp (510bhp with launch control)
|Torque
|631lb ft
|Weight
|2350kg
|0-62mph
|4.4sec
|Battery
|100kWh (94.9kWh useable)
|Range
|364 miles WLTP
|Top speed
|143mph
|Basic price
|£87,650