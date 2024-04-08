The new Audi S3 gets more power and RS3 tech

The same seven-speed dual-clutch is the only transmission offered, but software tweaks help provide a more spirited launch from a standstill, with shift times halved at full throttle. Combined with the engine enhancements, the new S3 covers the 0-62mph sprint a tenth sooner than before, matching the standard Volkswagen Golf R at 4.7sec, but putting it a tenth behind the ‘20 Years’ R.

Available in Sportback and saloon forms as before, the latest S3 retains the 2-litre turbocharged EA888 four-cylinder. However, its outputs have increased by 23bhp and 15lb ft to match the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years at 328bhp and 310lb ft, with tweaks to the throttle valve and turbocharging system said to have improved low-end response.

Four years after the ‘8Y’ Audi S3 first hit our roads, the model has been given an overhaul to bring it up to speed with talented rivals from BMW and Mercedes-AMG . While the changes seem minor at first glance, Audi has increased output, tweaked transmission tuning and even taken notes from its range-topping RS3 in efforts to make the S3 a more engaging driver’s car. The first cars will be available in the coming months, with prices starting from €55,600 (c£47,700).

We’ve never been too fond of the S3 in terms of outright engagement, but Audi hopes the adoption of the RS3’s clever torque splitter will change this. Much like in its Golf R relative, this unit enables fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels thanks to an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch. Activate the S3’s new Dynamic Plus mode and this system sends power to the outside rear-wheel for increased agility and a tendency to oversteer.

Audi hasn’t stopped there with the mechanical changes, with the S3 also receiving stiffer wishbone bearings and new pivot bearings to allow for increased negative camber. The progressive steering system has also been tweaked.

In design terms the new S3 looks similar to its predecessor at first glance, but a new front bumper gives it a cleaner, more modern overall aesthetic, with the S3 badging and honeycomb pattern removed from the front grille, and marginally larger side intakes. The rear of the car is now closer to its RS relative, with a more aggressive bumper and diffuser. Lighting units have been updated to bring the S3 in line with the rest of the range, and Audi has even introduced customisable daytime running lights.

Wheels are 18 inches as standard, but buyers can opt for larger 19-inch items at a cost, fitted with marginally wider 235-section tyres. Also new for 2024 are larger front brakes with 357mm discs and new two-piston calipers, aiming to improve stopping power and longevity.

The S3’s cabin was slightly disappointing at launch, but new materials, tech and hardware could change things for the facelift. The air vents and gear selector have been redesigned, with ambient lighting given a thorough overhaul for more coverage. The door cards feature a unique fabric trim piece with 300 backlit laser-cut holes, and improved Sports seats, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and standard inductive phone charging are also part of the package. Dinamica microfibre, aluminium and carbonfibre trim are on the options list, with a 10.1-inch touch display and the trademark Audi Virtual Cockpit all standard.

The new 2024 Audi S3 will go on sale in the coming months with prices starting from €55,600 (c£47,700) for the Sportback.