News

Audi S3 for £5415 off – save 10 per cent on Audi’s popular performance hatch

The Audi S3 has served diligently as a fast, appealing, strong-selling hot hatch. It’s now better than ever and available with discounts.

by: Ethan Jupp
22 Aug 2025
Audi S3 discount

The Audi S3 has never been a class leader as a thrilling hot hatch. It’s never been a group test darling, either, and for a long time, hasn’t even been the hottest hatch Audi makes – that honour obviously goes to the excellent RS3. But The S3 has always been dependable, balanced, well made and outside of the often idealistic world inhabited by car reviewers, a very desirable and successful fast hatchback.

In 2025, it’s one of few hot hatches not to have undergone troubling changes to its powertrain. It still has that dependable EA888 with a sturdy 328bhp and DSG transmission. 

It’s also received a bit of attention from Audi in terms of its performance hardware. The torque splitter rear differential we so enjoy in the RS3 now finds a home between the S3’s back wheels, affording that otherwise rocksteady rear end a bit of rotational alacrity. If anything, then, the S3 is more appealing than it’s ever been in an otherwise decimated hot hatch marketplace.

What makes S3s even more appealing at the moment are the discounts that are available. Numerous new examples at dealers are being offered with as much as ten per cent off the RRP price - a few are even cheaper than that. 

Audi S3 discount

This example at Crewe Audi, in highly distinctive District Green, has tech pack pro worth £2995, though it lacks the pricey £4125 performance exhaust. The overall RRP sticker price is £52,280 but the price being dangled represents a ten per cent discount.

> Find a deal on an Audi S3 here

An S3 for £46,865 - a saving of  £5,415 - sounds great, though there is a slight catch. For the full whack you need to buy through Audi Financial Services, with £2950 of that saving coming through Audi’s deposit contribution to the finance deal, which needs to be taken out by the end of the month. Part of that is to massage the monthly price that would come with an 8.9 per cent APR deal.

If you walked in with the cash, there’s still a £2465 saving to be had, which amounts to a discount of almost five per cent and the keys in your hand for under £50k. Or, of course, there’s a used RS3…

