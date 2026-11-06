Audi’s S3 Saloon is tempting at only £375 a month

It’s taken more than a quarter of a century, but finally, we have an Audi S3 that appeals to keep drivers. From the first-generation 8L version onwards, it’s been rapid and extremely capable, but always a bit inert in the way it drives.

That’s all changed for the current version, but the pace and capability remain, along with another preserve of the S3 – the occasional cracking lease deal. This latest one involves the arguably classier S3 saloon for £374.95 via Carwow Leasey after a 12-month initial payment of £4,794.40.

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Lease deals are adjustable to your requirements, so if the 5000-mile per year limit on this 24-month deal isn’t enough, it's just £9.69 to increase the cap to 8000 miles. There are options to reduce the initial payment, too. For instance, you could pay nine months up front for £4001,74 and the monthly payments would remain perfectly reasonable at £411,86. Longer terms are available, going up to 48 months.

For £374.95, you’ll be getting an S3 that’s far more fun than any version of the car we’ve previously driven. Key to this is the torque splitter rear differential, which is able to send more power to the outside rear wheel, making power oversteer finally possible for a more engaging drive.

It remains suitably rapid, with the widely used VW Group EA888 turbocharged four-cylinder engine pushing out 328bhp for 0-62mph in just 4.7 seconds.

The deal selections we make are taken from our sister site Carwow, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.