The Bentley Batur Convertible is a 740bhp drop-top tribute to the W12

Following in the footsteps of the Bacalar barchetta and Batur coupe, the Batur Convertible has been revealed as a coachbuilt swansong for Bentley’s iconic W12 engine. Like its Mulliner relatives, build numbers are extremely limited, with just 16 examples being produced in total. There’s no word on pricing, but expect an uplift over the coupe’s £1.65m asking price.

The convertible is built around the same two-door, two-seat layout as the coupe, while blending elements of the Bacalar into its open-top design. While the distinctive twin cowls and floating ‘airbridge’ behind the cockpit are a nod to its roofless barchetta relative, this model features a more practical retractable roof, capable of deploying/stowing in just 19 seconds and at up to 30mph.

As in the hardtop variant, the Batur convertible comes equipped with a 6-litre twin-turbocharged W12 that generates 740bhp and 738lb ft, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed double-clutch transmission. Given that W12 production is coming to a close this summer, the Batur Convertible could be one of the last models sold with the powerplant – fitting, then, that it uses the most powerful iteration of the W12 yet.

Unlike the £1.5m roofless Bacalar which made do with 650bhp, the Batur convertible receives upgraded turbochargers, a revised intake system, new intercoolers and a recalibrated ECU to reach that headline 740bhp figure. There’s no word on performance stats, but expect it to beat the 3.8sec 0-60mph time of its less powerful Bacalar sibling with a top speed in the region of 200mph.

As you’d expect from a seven-figure Mulliner coachbuilt drop-top, the Batur Convertible can be specified with an almost endless list of options, from entirely bespoke colours to hand-painted graphics and even precious metal detailing. Elements such as the ‘airbridge’, tonneau cover and interior switchgear can be optioned in unique finishes, with a goldsmiths partnership bringing rose gold trim to the table.

Each of the 16 examples will be built at Bentley’s Crewe facility over the course of several months, with prices expected to start from over £1.65m.

Bentley Batur Convertible specs