Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The Bentley Batur Convertible is a 740bhp drop-top tribute to the W12

Launched as its third coachbuilt model of the modern era, the drop-top Batur is Bentley’s most powerful convertible ever

by: Sam Jenkins
7 May 2024
Bentley Batur Convertible12

Following in the footsteps of the Bacalar barchetta and Batur coupe, the Batur Convertible has been revealed as a coachbuilt swansong for Bentley’s iconic W12 engine. Like its Mulliner relatives, build numbers are extremely limited, with just 16 examples being produced in total. There’s no word on pricing, but expect an uplift over the coupe’s £1.65m asking price.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The convertible is built around the same two-door, two-seat layout as the coupe, while blending elements of the Bacalar into its open-top design. While the distinctive twin cowls and floating ‘airbridge’ behind the cockpit are a nod to its roofless barchetta relative, this model features a more practical retractable roof, capable of deploying/stowing in just 19 seconds and at up to 30mph.

> New Bentley Batur 2023 review – can it possibly be worth £1.65m?

As in the hardtop variant, the Batur convertible comes equipped with a 6-litre twin-turbocharged W12 that generates 740bhp and 738lb ft, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed double-clutch transmission. Given that W12 production is coming to a close this summer, the Batur Convertible could be one of the last models sold with the powerplant – fitting, then, that it uses the most powerful iteration of the W12 yet.

Unlike the £1.5m roofless Bacalar which made do with 650bhp, the Batur convertible receives upgraded turbochargers, a revised intake system, new intercoolers and a recalibrated ECU to reach that headline 740bhp figure. There’s no word on performance stats, but expect it to beat the 3.8sec 0-60mph time of its less powerful Bacalar sibling with a top speed in the region of 200mph. 

Bentley Batur Convertible12

As you’d expect from a seven-figure Mulliner coachbuilt drop-top, the Batur Convertible can be specified with an almost endless list of options, from entirely bespoke colours to hand-painted graphics and even precious metal detailing. Elements such as the ‘airbridge’, tonneau cover and interior switchgear can be optioned in unique finishes, with a goldsmiths partnership bringing rose gold trim to the table. 

Each of the 16 examples will be built at Bentley’s Crewe facility over the course of several months, with prices expected to start from over £1.65m.

Bentley Batur Convertible specs

Engine6-litre twin-turbocharged W12
Power740bhp
Torque738lb ft
GearboxEight-speed double-clutch
Top speedc200mph
Pricec£1.65m+
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Mercedes-Benz CLE 450 Cabriolet 2024 review – a six-cylinder drop-top with old school charm
Mercedes-Benz CLE 450 Cabriolet
Reviews

Mercedes-Benz CLE 450 Cabriolet 2024 review – a six-cylinder drop-top with old school charm

The drop-top CLE melds elements of the C and E-class into a sleek Cabriolet package, offering a smooth, refined drive in six-cylinder form
18 Apr 2024
Best convertible cars
Best convertibles
Best cars

Best convertible cars

There's nothing quite like an open-top performance car – these are our current favourites
17 Apr 2024
Maserati's GranCabrio Folgore is an electric drop-top with MC12 power
Maserati GranCabrio Folgore
News

Maserati's GranCabrio Folgore is an electric drop-top with MC12 power

The range-topping Maserati GranCabrio Folgore has been unveiled as the first all-electric open-top GT, joining the V6-powered Trofeo in the lineup
16 Apr 2024
Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?
Aston Martin DB12 Volante
Reviews

Aston Martin DB12 Volante 2024 review – Britain’s Ferrari beater?

First drive of the new V8-engined DB12 Volante, the latest model in Lawrence Stroll’s armoury to turn the company around
15 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Best fast estate cars
Best fast estates header
Best cars

Best fast estate cars

For do-it-all transport, nothing nails the brief like a fast estate. And in 2024 there’s a new leader of the pack – BMW’s M3 Touring
3 May 2024
BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – £65k performance machines go head-to-head
BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S
Group tests

BMW M2 v Mercedes-AMG A45 S – £65k performance machines go head-to-head

Hyperhatch versus sports coupe, four-wheel drive opposes rear, auto confronts manual. Despite their differences, the AMG A45 S and BMW M2 are still cl…
3 May 2024
Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance
Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol dyno test
Features

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance

Considering running your car on sustainable fuel? We’ve dyno tested the first publicly available option to see the effect on power, torque and emissio…
5 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content