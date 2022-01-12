Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Spy shots

The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year

A new plug-in hybrid BMW M5 is on the way, and these spy shots provide our best look yet at its swollen wide-track bodywork

by: Jordan Katsianis
8 May 2024
BMW M5 spy shots – front6

It's no secret that BMW M is heading towards electrification, with the XM SUV marking the biggest step – both literally and figuratively – towards an upcoming series of hybrid-powered performance cars. The next M5 supersaloon will follow suit, launching this year with a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain to rival the newly facelifted Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and future electrified Mercedes-AMG E63 and Audi RS6 models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

These latest spy shots provide our clearest look yet at the new M5, which is undergoing development with near-production bodywork. As a first for an M5, the next-generation model will adopt pumped up wheel arches at the front and rear to cover wider tracks, where the previous F90 used small plastic flange extensions (a much cheaper solution). These combine with beefier sills for a muscular, broad-shouldered stance, which will clearly distinguish the M5 from lesser 5-series' when the covers come off.

  • Best saloons 2023
    Best saloons 2024

The M5's plug-in hybrid V8 will be derived from BMW's XM SUV, which previews the kind of performance we can expect from the new supersaloon. The XM is available in two specifications – the standard 653bhp version or the 741bhp Label Red – and given that Mercedes-AMG has already squeezed 670bhp from its hybrid C63 S E Performance, the E63-rivalling M5 will almost certainly offer more than 700bhp. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

In the XM Label Red, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 generates 577bhp and 553lb ft of torque, pairing up with a 194bhp electric motor. Combined torque stands at an enormous 738lb ft, and thanks to an M xDrive four-wheel drive system, the 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in 3.8sec. Given that the M5 should be significantly lighter than the 2795bhp XM, expect it to slash a chunk from that time. 

The next M5 will once again come equipped with four-wheel drive, but exactly what layout the new plug-in hybrid powertrain will take is less clear. The XM's electric motor is integrated into its eight-speed automatic gearbox, but a rear axle-mounted electric drive unit (like you'll find on the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance) would give the M5 better weight distrubution. BMW M might have something like this in store to keep what will be a heavy car balanced between the axles. 

BMW M5 spy shots – rear6

In the wake of other new-generation plug-in hybrid performance cars like BMW’s XM and AMG’s latest C63, we can say that the M5 will be a heavy beast, almost certainly tipping over two tonnes. BMW has also confirmed that this next-generation model will see the return of a Touring estate version, positioned above the brilliant G81 M3 Touring.

The new M5 will enter production this year, taking over from the electric 593bhp i5 M60 as the most powerful 5-series-based model available. Expect it to cost in excess of £130,000 when it goes on sale.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – car pictures of the week
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – front
Features

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio v Audi RS4 Competition – car pictures of the week

We test the facelifted Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio against Audi’s RS4 Competition in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots…
28 Apr 2024
Kia Stinger GT S (2017-2022) review
Kia Stinger GT-S MY21 – front cornering closer
In-depth reviews

Kia Stinger GT S (2017-2022) review

There are few more distinctive cars on the road, and the GT S continues to entertain and engage, despite its flaws
25 Apr 2024
BMW M5 Competition F90 review
BMW M5 Competition 2020 Front Quarter
In-depth reviews

BMW M5 Competition F90 review

The BMW M5 is now only available in Competition trim in the UK, but this is no bad thing as it remains a finer-honed version of the standard M5
25 Apr 2024
The new Tesla Model 3 Performance takes aim at the upcoming electric BMW M3
Tesla Model 3 Performance
News

The new Tesla Model 3 Performance takes aim at the upcoming electric BMW M3

Six years since the original hit the road, Tesla has revealed the second-generation Model 3 Performance with more power, a new design and an uprated c…
24 Apr 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance
Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol dyno test
Features

Sustainable fuel v unleaded petrol: we dyno test the impact on car performance

Considering running your car on sustainable fuel? We’ve dyno tested the first publicly available option to see the effect on power, torque and emissio…
5 May 2024
Best fast estate cars
Best fast estates header
Best cars

Best fast estate cars

For do-it-all transport, nothing nails the brief like a fast estate. And in 2024 there’s a new leader of the pack – BMW’s M3 Touring
3 May 2024
UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?
Speeding fines header
Advice

UK speeding fines 2024 – what are the latest penalties for drivers?

Here's everything you need to know about speeding fines in the UK and other possible motoring-related offences
18 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content