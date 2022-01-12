The new BMW M5 will pack a 700bhp+ hybrid V8 when it arrives this year

It's no secret that BMW M is heading towards electrification, with the XM SUV marking the biggest step – both literally and figuratively – towards an upcoming series of hybrid-powered performance cars. The next M5 supersaloon will follow suit, launching this year with a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain to rival the newly facelifted Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and future electrified Mercedes-AMG E63 and Audi RS6 models.

These latest spy shots provide our clearest look yet at the new M5, which is undergoing development with near-production bodywork. As a first for an M5, the next-generation model will adopt pumped up wheel arches at the front and rear to cover wider tracks, where the previous F90 used small plastic flange extensions (a much cheaper solution). These combine with beefier sills for a muscular, broad-shouldered stance, which will clearly distinguish the M5 from lesser 5-series' when the covers come off.

The M5's plug-in hybrid V8 will be derived from BMW's XM SUV, which previews the kind of performance we can expect from the new supersaloon. The XM is available in two specifications – the standard 653bhp version or the 741bhp Label Red – and given that Mercedes-AMG has already squeezed 670bhp from its hybrid C63 S E Performance, the E63-rivalling M5 will almost certainly offer more than 700bhp.