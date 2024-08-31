BMW Z4 M40i Handschalter v Toyota Supra – manual sixes go head-to-head

In the Supra there’s a different, more tactile connection with the car too. The steering wheel is quite big and leather-clad like the BMW’s but much thinner-rimmed, and while the feedback and linearity of the steering itself aren’t brilliant, the wheel rim gives a firmer and finer point of contact. We also marginally prefer the round-topped Supra gear shifter, which is like a leather-trimmed Chupa Chups lolly and sits nicely in your hand. Easing it around the gate, short-shifting and letting the willing straight-six dig deep is wonderfully satisfying and ramps up the appeal of the Supra. The eight-speed auto would be shuffling the gears to match the torque to the throttle demand, but this is such a flexible and tractable engine and so linear in its delivery that it feels as if maximum torque is available almost everywhere. You can revel in high-gear/low-rev combinations that would make an auto gearbox software engineer’s teeth itch.

Both companies talk up the 50:50 weight distribution of their cars and the Z4 does feel like the two ends share the load equally. In the Supra, not so much. You feel as though you’re sitting almost on the rear axle, and while the ride is more supple initially, on these fast and occasionally lumpen roads, it can feel a bit free. A press of the Sport button tightens things up nicely and adds weight to the steering, but the sense that the rear axle is under pressure and a little short of answers persists. On stretches where the Z4 is confident, the Supra runs short of poise. It’s the same driving out of corners: the Z4 hooks up and goes with little fuss while the Supra (also shod with decent-sized Michelin Pilot Super Sports), seems to struggle, rolling and running out of traction and composure but also sharp, almost like it’s hitting the bump-stops.

Dynamically, the BMW has the better composure then, even though it’s a convertible, yet despite them both being powerful, rear-drive sports cars with direct throttle connection, you don’t feel encouraged to go looking for oversteer in either. In the Z4 it’s because there’s little feedback through the steering to tell you how hard you’re pushing. It’s a lack of connection familiar from previous Z4s, so although it’s the best Z4 in Handschalter trim, with a slick, positive and easy shift, it’s still not quite there, still more of a cruiser than a scratcher.

The Supra is a car that feels more comfortable at seven or eight tenths too, or simply loping along in a high gear, riding the torque curve. It’s the more appealing car of the pair, better looking and with more exciting performance. And while the handling is imperfect, we know from longer exposure that you learn how to get the best from it.

The irony is that there’s a potentially great sports car here if you were able to combine the best bits of both cars – the unruffled chassis of the Z4 and the tactility of the Supra, the engine note of the Z4 and the brilliant flexibility, temperament and pace of the Supra. And the manual shift? Either will do the job beautifully.

Specs

BMW Z4 M40i Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Engine In-line 6-cyl, 2998cc, turbocharged In-line 6-cyl, 2998cc, turbocharged Power 335bhp @ 5000-6500rpm 335bhp @ 5000-6500rpm Torque 369lb ft @ 1600-4500rpm 369lb ft @ 1600-4500rpm Weight 1550kg 1502kg Power-to-weight 220bhp/ton 227bhp/ton Tyres Michelin Pilot Super Sport Michelin Pilot Super Sport 0-62mph 4.6sec 4.6sec Top speed 155mph (limited) 155mph (limited) Basic price £55,350 £57,130

This story first featured in evo issue 325.