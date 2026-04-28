Caterham Seven R Miami Limited Edition – Britain’s oldest sports car at F1’s newest race

When special editions of cars celebrating circuits come into being, there’s normally a strong link, a moment in the past where circuit and brand had a moment, or it’s a point of national pride, or the circuit is famous and long-standing. None of that is the case with the new Caterham Seven R Miami Limited Edition.

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This car celebrates a circuit at which Caterham has never raced, at which few brands outside of F1 have any history at all. In fact, the brands that do race in F1 only have four race’s worth of history, given it’s only existed on the calendar since 2022… not to discount Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, Ferrari Challenge or W Series. There will be a Caterham presence there soon too, given it’s just partnered with Precision Drive Club, which delivers driving and hospitality experiences at the circuit.

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With F1 does come absolutely enormous clout and it’s not hard to see the appeal for plucky Caterham to establish a link with one of the biggest race weekends in the world’s most famous and glamorous race series. Debuting the new car at the Miami race weekend means Caterham will be a significant beneficiary of the kind of exposure F1 can bring.

As for the Miami Special Edition itself, well, it’s very Miami, with signature Aqua blue, Vibrant pink and white livery, reminiscent of the fake blue waters of the circuit’s marina. The interior meanwhile is mostly Caterham standard fare, save for the embroidered Miami logo on the headrests.

The Seven R Miami is based on a wide-body Caterham Seven 420 with the 2-litre 210bhp Ford Duratec engine and five-speed manual gearbox. Each of the 12 comes with individually numbered plaques, a 620 nosecone, lowered floors, sequential shift lights, carbon indicator pods, Apollo wheels and more.

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The Miami Limited Edition will be a mostly US-based car, with Caterham saying that ten of the 12 cars to be made are set for distribution through Caterham’s USA dealer network. No prices have been given for the edition – they’ll be made available on application.