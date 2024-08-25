Cupra Born Fast Fleet test – eight months in Spain's warm electric hatch

The exasperating user interfaces had no workable alternatives, though. Needing to press four layers of touchscreen buttons just to turn on the heated seats or switch off the irritating lane-keep assist was never not annoying. The same could be said of the lack of illumination for the volume and temperature touchbars when driving at night.

But there was one overarching problem that outweighed these niggles. Despite the vast amount of money the VW Group is pouring into the development of its electric cars, the MEB platform, on which the Born is based, feels unfinished, and this manifests itself in the way the car drives. Body control could be found lacking, the suspension sometimes running out of travel. At the same time the ride was very poor, rarely feeling truly settled. At low speeds over rough roads the high seating position relative to the car’s roll centre gave occupants a jack-in-the-box feeling of being wobbled from side to side in the cabin. The car was also oddly unstable under hard braking, which perhaps explains why its stability system had been given such a firm grip. Ultimately, it felt like a package in need of further refining.

But let’s get something straight. The hamfisted legislation being put upon car makers to electrify as quickly as possible has forced them into an impossible situation. They can’t hold out too long before switching to electric, otherwise they’ll be throwing money away developing a condemned technology. Cupra has made its first brave leap. At the same time, manufacturers still need to make money from the cars they build, yet the cost of the batteries remains high. So savings need to be made elsewhere, especially on more affordable EV models, which could explain some of the Born’s more disappointing aspects.

So perhaps a fairer question to ask is whether the Born is a good EV, all things considered? The answer to that is yes, but we’re certain there’s better yet to come.

Date acquired August 2022 Duration of test 8 months Total test mileage 5857 Overall mi/kWh 3.5 Costs £0 Purchase price £43,555 Value today c£27,000

This story was first featured in evo issue 310.