New Dacia Duster 2024 review – great value, essential motoring

The 1.2’s six-speed manual also suits the Duster more than the hybrid’s four-speed auto, which can give a slow, strained build up of revs under acceleration. The manual doesn’t have the cleanest shift (partly due to rev hang from the three-pot engine), but it feels more in-keeping with the back-to-basics nature of the driving experience. Something else to note is that if you’re planning on using your Duster for some light mud-plugging, the 130 is the only model offered with all-wheel drive. We drove it on an off-road course laid out by Dacia, and though it wasn’t an extreme test of the Duster’s capabilities by any means, it scampered through mud, ruts and water without breaking a sweat. And safe in the knowledge that scrapes from tree branches weren’t shredding the plastic body cladding.

Perhaps the new Duster’s biggest leap forward is in its cabin. You won’t find squidgy plastics or ambient lighting in here, but the materials feel durable, the design is simple and attractive and there are no fiddly haptic buttons in sight (although positioning the volume control buttons on top of the infotainment screen, almost out of sight, is a poor choice).

Entry-level Essential models do away with an infotainment screen, instead offering a dashboard mounting slot for the driver’s smartphone which can control car functions via a Dacia app. Other trims get a 10.1-inch touchscreen (which can be a little clunky to use), and there’s a 7-inch digital dash behind the new, squared-off steering wheel. Tech has been applied where necessary, but there’s no excess. The new Duster is roomier, too, with just enough room to seat one six-footer behind another and a bigger boot than its predecessor with a larger opening. You can even sleep in it, thanks to an IKEA-style flat-pack bed that fits in the boot.

Price and rivals

For the money, not much comes close to the Duster’s versatility, practicality and toughness, not to mention its charm. Of the current compact SUV crop the Ford Puma is one of the best to drive, but with prices starting at £26,350 it can’t match the Duster as a value proposition – or for toughness and utility. The same goes for the Peugeot 2008 (£28,405) and Toyota Yaris Cross (£25,530).

As before, the Duster pretty much sits in a class of its own. It’s more usable and desirable than its predecessor without being more complicated or expensive than it needs to be, and while it probably won’t make the cut for evo Car of the Year, we’d happily bring one along as an ideal support car.