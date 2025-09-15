It’s the curveball of a driver’s car for European tastes, but Ford’s Mustang has always punched above its weight when faced with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG rivals, and those from Porsche, Lotus and Alpine too as our recent group test highlighted. One of the Mustang’s USPs, along with its put-hairs-on-your-chest V8 and rear-drive chassis is its affordability, but that’s crept uncomfortably high in recent years. Although that’s now changing with some of the discounts available on new cars currently sat in stock at UK Ford dealers.

Advertisement - Article continues below

How big a discount? £1850 was the smallest I found, £4000 was pretty normal, with a few seven-grand discounts out there, too. The savings that caught my eye, however, were the Mustang Dark Horses with five-figure discounts, the biggest a £11,645 saving on an Absolute Black example that also had had the Dark Horse Appearance Package (fixed front splitter, side skirts and rear wing) and heated and cooled Recaro seats. It can be yours for the advertised £63,495. Or less depending how good your negotiating skills are.

> Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2025 review – the last of a dying breed

What do you get for that? Ford’s 447bhp 5-litre V8 Coyote engine complete with lighter con-rods from the Shelby GT500, a six-speed Tremac manual gearbox, MagneRide adaptive dampers and bespoke suspension geometry, a Torsen limited-slip diff, larger Brembo brakes and bespoke Pirelli PZ4 tyres.

A solid evo four-and-half-star car, former evo Car of the Year contender and a special car as our Editor-at-Large explains: ‘I love the way it steers, the damping and its overall balance. I enjoy the engine’s smoothness too. I’ve struggled with Mustangs in the past because they’ve always felt a bit big and a bit cumbersome, lacking in that deft feel you find more readily in European cars. But this Dark Horse I think is a special car’, Dickie Meaden, evo issue 329 January 2025. With a near 20 percent discount it makes it a little bit more special.

> Find Ford Mustang deals on our sister site Auto Express...