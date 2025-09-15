Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Huge discounts on a new Ford Mustang Dark Horse - like, seriously big

It’s one of the very best Mustangs Ford has built, and now you can get a Dark Horse with nearly £12,000 off its list price

by: Stuart Gallagher
15 Sep 2025
Ford Mustang Dark Horse

It’s the curveball of a driver’s car for European tastes, but Ford’s Mustang has always punched above its weight when faced with BMW M and Mercedes-AMG rivals, and those from Porsche, Lotus and Alpine too as our recent group test highlighted. One of the Mustang’s USPs, along with its put-hairs-on-your-chest V8 and rear-drive chassis is its affordability, but that’s crept uncomfortably high in recent years. Although that’s now changing with some of the discounts available on new cars currently sat in stock at UK Ford dealers. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

How big a discount? £1850 was the smallest I found, £4000 was pretty normal, with a few seven-grand discounts out there, too. The savings that caught my eye, however, were the Mustang Dark Horses with five-figure discounts, the biggest a £11,645 saving on an Absolute Black example that also had had the Dark Horse Appearance Package (fixed front splitter, side skirts and rear wing) and heated and cooled Recaro seats. It can be yours for the advertised £63,495. Or less depending how good your negotiating skills are. 

> Ford Mustang Dark Horse 2025 review – the last of a dying breed

What do you get for that? Ford’s 447bhp 5-litre V8 Coyote engine complete with lighter con-rods from the Shelby GT500, a six-speed Tremac manual gearbox, MagneRide adaptive dampers and bespoke suspension geometry, a Torsen limited-slip diff, larger Brembo brakes and bespoke Pirelli PZ4 tyres. 

A solid evo four-and-half-star car, former evo Car of the Year contender and a special car as our Editor-at-Large explains: ‘I love the way it steers, the damping and its overall balance. I enjoy the engine’s smoothness too. I’ve struggled with Mustangs in the past because they’ve always felt a bit big and a bit cumbersome, lacking in that deft feel you find more readily in European cars. But this Dark Horse I think is a special car’, Dickie Meaden, evo issue 329 January 2025. With a near 20 percent discount it makes it a little bit more special. 

> Find Ford Mustang deals on our sister site Auto Express... 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Ford Mustang GT 2025 review – BMW M2 rival is the last manual V8
Ford Mustang GT front
Reviews

Ford Mustang GT 2025 review – BMW M2 rival is the last manual V8

We loved the new Ford Mustang in track-focused Dark Horse form – how does the standard GT fare?
30 Jul 2025
The Ford Mustang GTD is America's answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and we've been onboard
Ford Mustang GTD
News

The Ford Mustang GTD is America's answer to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and we've been onboard

As first customer cars hit the road, we jump onboard the Multimatic-developed Mustang GTD with Le Mans driver Dirk Müller
14 Jul 2025
Used Ford Mustang (S550, 2015 - 2023) review – Ford’s V8 muscle car for £20k
Ford Mustang (S550) front
In-depth reviews

Used Ford Mustang (S550, 2015 - 2023) review – Ford’s V8 muscle car for £20k

The S550 appeared ten years ago as a more sophisticated kind of Mustang, in right-hand drive and with the job of tempting European sports car buyers. …
23 Apr 2025
Shelby GT350 returns with 810bhp supercharged V8
2025 Shelby Mustang GT350 front
News

Shelby GT350 returns with 810bhp supercharged V8

Where the last Mustang GT350 was a Ford Performance model using the name under licence, this is a 'proper' Shelby – a tuned Mustang with 810bhp
24 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

£200k is a lot for a new 911 Turbo so here are some used options
Used Porsche 911 Turbo
News

£200k is a lot for a new 911 Turbo so here are some used options

The new 992.2 Turbo S has supercar-slaying performance and a bona fide supercar price. Pay less for a used one and get very nearly as much performance…
11 Sep 2025
Audi R8 V8 (2007 - 2015) review – the Porsche 911’s equal is a bargain super sports car
Audi R8 V8
Reviews

Audi R8 V8 (2007 - 2015) review – the Porsche 911’s equal is a bargain super sports car

The Audi R8’s launch was perhaps one of the biggest moments in 2000s performance motoring. It’s as sweet today as back then
9 Sep 2025
Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance pack detailed – Japan has all the fun yet again
Toyota GR Yaris with aero pack
News

Toyota GR Yaris Aero Performance pack detailed – Japan has all the fun yet again

We’re not getting the option of an Aero Performance pack in the UK. We’re still poring over the details, though
12 Sep 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content