Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Alfa Romeo leaves Formula 1 as Audi prepares for 2026 Sauber takeover

Alfa Romeo’s partnership with Sauber Motorsport comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend

by: Yousuf Ashraf
23 Nov 2023
Alfa Romeo F1 car

After a six-year alliance with Sauber Motorsport, Alfa Romeo has confirmed that this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be its last. The storied Italian manufacturer reappeared in top-level motorsport in 2018 with backing from the late Sergio Marchionne – the former Ferrari CEO intended for the team to be a training ground for young drivers. Charles Leclerc is the most notable Alfa Romeo graduate, driving for the team in its first year before moving to the works Ferrari team. 

Alfa Romeo didn’t replicate the success it achieved in the sport’s early years (it won the first two driver’s championships in 1950 and 1951), but challenging for podiums and wins wasn’t necessarily the goal. The brand’s presence in the sport has supported a six-year marketing campaign to raise its profile around the world, while the technical partnership with Sauber helped inform some of its road car projects – namely the Giulia GTA and GTAm, which use Sauber-developed aero modifications. 

To celebrate the six-year stint in Formula 1, Alfa’s C43 racer will sport a unique livery in Abu Dhabi with the number six spread across its bodywork. But there are signs that Alfa Romeo isn’t putting its motorsport projects to bed entirely, as hinted at by the firm’s CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato:

‘When you close such an important chapter in the history of a brand, it's time to take stock. For Alfa Romeo, this F1 adventure represented an international showcase at the highest level, as well as a profound human and sporting experience. In my humble opinion, the return on investment from the work we have done here has been the most positive in my entire career. The benefits in terms of visibility serve as a benchmark for the entire Stellantis group. Alfa Romeo has competition in its DNA and will return to thrill its fans as soon as possible, when the conditions are right.’

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

The Sauber team is expected to race under its own branding for the next two seasons, with Audi preparing to step in for the pivotal 2026 regulation change with its own chassis and powertrain.

Recommended

Aston Martin F1 team announces Honda engine partnership from 2026
Aston Martin F1 car
News

Aston Martin F1 team announces Honda engine partnership from 2026

The Formula 1 grid will undergo a shake-up for the engine regulation change in 2026, with Honda departing Red Bull Powertrains and joining Aston Marti…
25 May 2023
2023 Imola Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled amid major flooding
Red Bull F1 car
News

2023 Imola Formula 1 Grand Prix cancelled amid major flooding

The Emilia-Romagna region has been struck by severe floods, forcing organisers to cancel this weekend’s race
17 May 2023
Ford to enter technical partnership with Red Bull Racing in F1 from 2026
RB x Ford
News

Ford to enter technical partnership with Red Bull Racing in F1 from 2026

Red Bull has been revealed as the F1 partner facilitating Ford’s F1 return
3 Feb 2023

Most Popular

New Audi RS3 spotted preparing for its 2024 reveal 
Audi RS3
News

New Audi RS3 spotted preparing for its 2024 reveal 

Two years since its initial reveal, the current-generation Audi RS3 is receiving a mid-life update. Here’s our best look yet
21 Nov 2023
Ginetta’s V8-powered G56 GT4 Evo makes racing more comfortable
Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo
News

Ginetta’s V8-powered G56 GT4 Evo makes racing more comfortable

The G56 GT4 has been given a comprehensive overhaul for 2024, bringing a host of usability and longevity improvements to the GT racer
20 Nov 2023
Noble M500 prototype 2023 review – junior supercar targets Maserati MC20
Noble M500
Reviews

Noble M500 prototype 2023 review – junior supercar targets Maserati MC20

Noble’s new 506bhp V6-powered M500 is gearing up to challenge the establishment with its own unique take on the supercar formula. We drive the prototy…
14 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content