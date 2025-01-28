Genesis GV80 2025 review – a Bentley Bentayga on a budget?

As much as we’re yearning for pared-back sports cars and affordable hot hatches, the market is chock full of luxury SUVs. The vast majority come from Germany, with Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi bolstering their sales numbers with huge quantities each year, but Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, has its own alternative with the GV80.

With its basic design overseen by Luc Donckerwolke, the man behind the second-generation Flying Spur (and the Lamborghini Murciélago, oddly enough), it should come as no surprise that passers by mistake it for a Bentley. While some of its detailing might be perceived as a little cheap, the GV80 is imposing at a glance. Whether it can offer any of the same draws as its more established alternatives is another matter.

Engine, gearbox and 0-62 time

Unlike the majority of its rivals, the GV80 has a refreshingly simple lineup. Available only in pure-combustion form in 2025, each and every UK-bound GV80 is fitted with the same 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, sending 300bhp and 311lb ft of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

As nice as it is to have a simple lineup, it doesn’t quite make up for its lack of performance. While it just about has the numbers for the task at hand, the GV80 has to work hard to extract them, lacking the low end torque and effortless performance you’d expect from a car of this kind. Given peak power comes at 5800rpm, it holds revs much higher than feels reasonable, knocking both refinement and fuel economy in the process (we never saw above 29mpg, with 25mpg the norm). The GV80’s need to maintain high revs also makes for frequent, lurching mid-corner down shifts, unsettling the car and in turn, disrupting the refined experience it’s trying to achieve.