Genesis GV80 2025 review – a Bentley Bentayga on a budget?
The GV80 delivers luxury in a practical SUV package for less than its European counterparts, but it doesn’t come without compromises
As much as we’re yearning for pared-back sports cars and affordable hot hatches, the market is chock full of luxury SUVs. The vast majority come from Germany, with Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi bolstering their sales numbers with huge quantities each year, but Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, has its own alternative with the GV80.
With its basic design overseen by Luc Donckerwolke, the man behind the second-generation Flying Spur (and the Lamborghini Murciélago, oddly enough), it should come as no surprise that passers by mistake it for a Bentley. While some of its detailing might be perceived as a little cheap, the GV80 is imposing at a glance. Whether it can offer any of the same draws as its more established alternatives is another matter.
Engine, gearbox and 0-62 time
Unlike the majority of its rivals, the GV80 has a refreshingly simple lineup. Available only in pure-combustion form in 2025, each and every UK-bound GV80 is fitted with the same 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, sending 300bhp and 311lb ft of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.
As nice as it is to have a simple lineup, it doesn’t quite make up for its lack of performance. While it just about has the numbers for the task at hand, the GV80 has to work hard to extract them, lacking the low end torque and effortless performance you’d expect from a car of this kind. Given peak power comes at 5800rpm, it holds revs much higher than feels reasonable, knocking both refinement and fuel economy in the process (we never saw above 29mpg, with 25mpg the norm). The GV80’s need to maintain high revs also makes for frequent, lurching mid-corner down shifts, unsettling the car and in turn, disrupting the refined experience it’s trying to achieve.
A 7.7sec quoted 0-62mph time and 147mph top speed are adequate, but given the Genesis G80 saloon achieves an acceleration time 1.7sec quicker with an identical powertrain, it proves weight is the GV80’s enemy. Look to other markets and the GV80 is available with much more appropriate engines, including a torque-rich, 434lb ft 3-litre six-cylinder diesel and a 3.5-litre six-cylinder petrol with up to 409bhp – we’re unlikely to receive either due to emissions regulations.
Ride and handling
Given its size, weight and luxury brief, it should come as no surprise that the GV80 isn’t the most engaging SUV. At 2145kg, it’s over 200kg lighter than a Bentley Bentayga, and yet on tougher roads, it still struggles to manage its mass with the sophistication you’d expect from an offering in this segment. On trickier roads, the ride is lumpy, with undesirable lateral movement developing under certain conditions. On the right road, it’s impressively refined and quiet, but those are few and far between in the UK.
While light no matter the mode, the GV80’s steering is unusually sharp. Lack of feedback and required steering effort is to be expected in a car of this kind, and suits it well on the whole, but bright off-centre response? Not so much. Combine this with its lack of composure and infuriatingly invasive assistance systems, and you get an SUV that never quite wants to settle. The brakes are overservoed and grabby at low speeds too, but do provide plenty of stopping power for ordinary driving.
Settle into a drive on well-paved roads and the GV80 can feel like an offering from the price bracket above, until its assistance systems jerk the wheel unexpectedly, beep and bong and ruin the relaxed atmosphere it’s trying to achieve. While it may seem small, elements such as the wipers also do the same, with the motor sound unusually unrefined for such a quiet car, making it more prominent than in most cars. It’s frustrating elements like this that serve as a reminder of its lower price point.
Interior and tech
Look past the unsightly steering wheel and somewhat dated, rounded interior design, and the cabin is a nice place to be. Sneck the soft close door and the double-layer (front) glass insulates the cabin well from the outside world, with this focus on refinement extending to almost everything you touch – every switch, compartment and knob has a satisfying layer of damping, creating a real sense of overall quality. It’s not quite up to the standard of the very best Germany has to offer, but it’s a strong showing for the price.
Bronze/gold accents would usually be on the tacky side, but this trim is cold to the touch throughout, and adds a tasteful premium touch to the otherwise restrained cabin – if you’re not a fan of fingerprints though, it won’t be for you…
Once you understand which of the near-identical centre console-mounted rotary dials is for the infotainment operation and gear selection, ergonomics are strong. While BMW and Mercedes-Benz bury frequently accessed controls within menus in the central display, the GV80 features plenty of physical buttons, with the likes of the seat massage controls handily located on the lower section of the seats by the door.
There’s heaps of space inside, with the rear seat passengers (who are also treated to heated seats should you spend enough) able to move the front passenger seat forwards for optimum comfort, S-class style. Seats are comfortable for long stints, and while interior tech does feel a generation behind the latest from Germany, it does the job well (thanks in large part to Apple Carplay).
Price, specs and rivals
The Genesis GV80 is priced from £60,645 in the UK, with Sport, Luxury and Luxury Plus adding £5800, £6100 and £15,300 to this price respectively. Opt for Sport and you receive darkened exterior trim, black 22-inch wheels and aluminium trim inside, with luxury bringing chrome exterior trim, wood interior elements, the aforementioned front and rear heated seats and more. Given the eye-watering price jump to £75,945, Luxury Plus includes just as much kit as you'd expect: uprated headlights, seats, speakers, suede interior trim, heated and cooled cupholders and more. Standard and Sport trim levels offer only five seats, but Luxury and Luxury Plus increase this to seven and six respectively should you need them.
Stack it up against its closest rivals and things don't look so bad for the GV80 on paper, with the less powerful entry-level Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 d priced from £75,445. The BMW X5 starts from marginally less than the Mercedes at £72,335, but is still £11,690 more expensive than the Genesis, with the £69,810 Audi Q7 similar again.