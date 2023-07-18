Mercedes has embarked on its plan to revitalise its wavering lineup, ditching the EQ badge and bringing combustion power back to the models that need it most. For now though, key models are left in limbo, and that includes its electric answer to the E-class and S-class. While the EQ name will no longer be applied to any new models going forward, the EQS and EQE remain on sale as underwhelming electric alternatives to its long-standing ICE saloons, but Genesis has a much more appealing answer in the G80 Electrified.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is a model that was launched with the option of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder back in 2021, but thanks to its maker’s ever-changing powertrain strategy, it’s for now gone electric-only to align with the rest of the range. The result is a truly luxurious saloon car that has very few real rivals, and gives the Germans some food for thought.

> New Mercedes S-class review – should the BMW 7-series be worried?

Powertrain and technical highlights

Sole dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain

94.5kWh battery pack for a 354-mile range

Based on adapted multi-fuel Hyundai-Kia M3 platform

As we’re finding with many cars sold today, Genesis has distilled the G80’s powertrain offerings. There’s only a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup with 364bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Like the electric GV70 SUV, it’s based on an adaptation of the multi-fuel Hyundai-Kia M3 platform, which is where it stands apart from the likes of the smaller GV60 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, both designed from the ground up as bespoke EVs.

Stand beside the imposing G80 and you could quite easily be convinced this is just as big as an S-class, but its dimensions actually fall between the Mercedes flagship and an E-class. It’s longer than both the all-electric EQE and E-class which allows for the fitment of a 94.5kWh battery pack, 10.5kWh larger than the one found in the current GV70 SUV. Even so, battery capacity is still marginally down on the 96kWh of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQE, and a whole 17.5kWh down on the cheapest EQS.