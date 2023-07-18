Genesis G80 Electrified review – a Mercedes S-class for less?
Genesis has gone all-in on electric power with its mid-sized G80 luxury saloon, and despite the lower price point, it stands as a worthy S-class alternative
Mercedes has embarked on its plan to revitalise its wavering lineup, ditching the EQ badge and bringing combustion power back to the models that need it most. For now though, key models are left in limbo, and that includes its electric answer to the E-class and S-class. While the EQ name will no longer be applied to any new models going forward, the EQS and EQE remain on sale as underwhelming electric alternatives to its long-standing ICE saloons, but Genesis has a much more appealing answer in the G80 Electrified.
This is a model that was launched with the option of a 2.5-litre four-cylinder back in 2021, but thanks to its maker’s ever-changing powertrain strategy, it’s for now gone electric-only to align with the rest of the range. The result is a truly luxurious saloon car that has very few real rivals, and gives the Germans some food for thought.
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Powertrain and technical highlights
- Sole dual-motor, all-wheel drive powertrain
- 94.5kWh battery pack for a 354-mile range
- Based on adapted multi-fuel Hyundai-Kia M3 platform
As we’re finding with many cars sold today, Genesis has distilled the G80’s powertrain offerings. There’s only a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup with 364bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Like the electric GV70 SUV, it’s based on an adaptation of the multi-fuel Hyundai-Kia M3 platform, which is where it stands apart from the likes of the smaller GV60 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, both designed from the ground up as bespoke EVs.
Stand beside the imposing G80 and you could quite easily be convinced this is just as big as an S-class, but its dimensions actually fall between the Mercedes flagship and an E-class. It’s longer than both the all-electric EQE and E-class which allows for the fitment of a 94.5kWh battery pack, 10.5kWh larger than the one found in the current GV70 SUV. Even so, battery capacity is still marginally down on the 96kWh of the entry-level Mercedes-Benz EQE, and a whole 17.5kWh down on the cheapest EQS.
Range stands at a reasonable 354 miles (WLTP) nonetheless, which is not far from 100 miles more than you’ll get from a GV70 Electrified. Genesis claims a middling efficiency figure of 3.4mi/kWh overall and while that’s not far from the claimed 3.79mi/kWh figure of the EQE, combine this moderate improvement in efficiency with that larger battery and it’ll cover another 68 miles on a charge. The almost identically powerful entry-level EQS extracts 490 miles from a full charge, but then it is priced a whole lot higher, from £91,765.
Performance, ride and handling
- High torque output offset by weight
- Soft suspension delivers a smooth, refined ride
- Calm control response suits the package well
Over 500lb ft of torque puts it ahead of a Ferrari 12 Cilindri, but the G80 proves that weight means everything. It has more than enough performance for the calm driving style it encourages, but a 2355kg weight figure means it doesn’t feel quick by any measure. Buyers don’t have a hotter variant with more power to choose from either, unlike Mercedes-Benz. Its EQE 500 comes at a £6000 premium, but gives buyers 443bhp for a 4.4sec 0-62mph time seven tenths ahead of the Genesis – even with this added performance, it still claims a higher 385-mile range. For £105,995 you can have the EQE 53 for 616bhp, but range does drop to 306 miles in the process.
You’re very unlikely to be too concerned with acceleration figures in the G80 though, as it defines the term ‘waft’ in the way it travels down any road – the effortless torque of its modest electric powertrain is far better suited to this package than the strained four-cylinder that came earlier in its life cycle. Throttle response is leisurely and allows for easy, comfortable application of that huge torque slug, and the ride quality is there to match. It has a slow, soft spring rate akin to that of an S-class and while there is noticeable body roll as a result, it rarely feels as if it loses composure under normal driving.
Push harder on a twistier road and, of course, its weight and soft-edged dynamics soon make themselves known, but this isn’t what the G80 is designed to do. While it might bridge the gap between an E-class and an S-class in terms of its dimensions, it’s considerably closer to an S-class in the refined, cosseting way it handles Britain’s roads – even the very worst surfaces don’t have you wincing at imperfections. It might just be one of the most unexpectedly appropriate cars for the UK’s current roads, which will be partially down to the use of very modest 19-inch wheels (of a slightly divisive cheese grater design). Rear-wheel steering is a £1120 option, and it’s one you’ll be happy you ticked.
Interior and tech
- Unusually compact in the front…
- …unusually spacious in the back
- Premium interior features high-end features & materials
This is a big, imposing car on the outside, but it doesn’t feel it from the driver’s seat. Perhaps the dark interior colour and lack of a sunroof doesn’t help this test car, but the cabin feels much more compact than you might expect from here. The dash feels close to your knees and as passengers pointed out, the roof feels close too. This might be deliberate though, as in the back it’s a different story entirely. There’s a lot of legroom here - more than an E-class or EQE - and it feels as if Genesis takes rear-seat comfort much more seriously than some European rivals, sacrificing space in the front in the process.
Another factor as to why the G80 stands closer to S-class than E-class are its outstanding materials and finish. This feels like an ultra-premium car beyond an S-class in some senses, with motorised self-closing doors, motorised blinds for even the rear window, ‘forged’ real wood trim as standard and a fully kitted, tech-laden centre console for rear-seat passengers. The smell alone sets the tone for just how high-end this interior is, with quilted Nappa leather upholstery (£2620), a suede-esque microfibre headliner, and even neat touches like a leather-finished glovebox coming as part of the package.
The infotainment system will be familiar if you’ve used any recent Hyundai/Kia product, as it’s the same single-piece 27-inch unit found across many recent models, spanning two thirds of the dashboard’s width. There’s no surprise either, as it’s a sharp, responsive system with reasonably logical menu systems. There are a fair few cold-touch physical buttons for the likes of seat controls, door closing and drive modes, and the climate control is all handled through its very own dedicated panel. This means that while it's a heavily screen-based interface, as with every car today, you'll never have to fumble around in a menu system to adjust the cabin temperature.
Price, specs and rivals
The Genesis Electrified G80 starts from £76,515, and while that is a huge jump over the £42,745 required for this car when it first arrived with a four-cylinder, it’s justified. £84,215 is what you’ll pay for the G80 when equipped with the Luxury trim but you get an awful lot for your money, with this adding not far from every optional extra as standard.
There aren’t many electrified rivals in this segment that compete at this level, but Mercedes-Benz is closest with the EQE and EQS. The EQE will cost you £7150 less at £69,365, but you get less for that money too, with a lower 316bhp power output and much less standard kit. It offers great value if range is what you’re looking for though, with its 422-mile WLTP range considerably higher than the G80’s. If combustion power if what you’re looking for, a standard E-class will cost you from £57,170.
Elsewhere in the range there’s the larger Mercedes-Benz EQS, the closest you’ll get to an electrified S-class. This starts from a higher £91,765 for the 400 Premium, but still falls slightly short of the G80 for power output at 362bhp. The entry-level EQS does have a 112kWh battery to make up for it though, granting it a huge 490-mile WLTP range. It doesn't stop there either, as you can even option a 122kWh battery from £104,540 to give you 542 miles of range.
Genesis Electrified G80 specs
|Engine
|Dual-motor, all-wheel drive
|Power
|365bhp
|Torque
|516lb ft
|Weight
|2355kg
|Power-to-weight
|155bhp/ton
|0-62mph
|5.1sec
|Top speed
|139mph
|Basic price
|£76,515