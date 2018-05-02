Kia Stinger GT S (2017-2022) review – Korean sports saloon still delivers the goods

The Kia Stinger GT has been with us since 2017, arriving to great applause in the UK as an alternative to the German executive saloons which typically have all the charisma of a, well, German executive saloon. Initially launched with a combination of petrol and diesel engines, it was aimed directly at them, and boasted more space, equipment and pace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unfortunately, the notoriously fussy European market had other ideas as sales rarely registered more than a blip, so a mid-life update saw the lineup stripped back to the range-topping twin-turbo V6 only, in one high specification, and at an alluring price point – something that was particularly endearing thanks to the substantial inflation of prices of its direct rivals.

> Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2024 review – the most engaging EV yet

Before it was axed in 2022, updates it received had been put in the right places, with a fresh infotainment system and some subtle styling tweaks, but the overall package remained pretty close to the original, which is no bad thing.

Kia Stinger GT S: in detail

Prices, specs and rivals

With just one top-spec model available in the UK in its last year on sale, its entry price of £42,655 might have sounded like a lot for a Kia, but it's not much in the greater scheme of things for the amount of content included. Also, the stigma around Kia’s brand cachet seems to be lessening in record time, or is that just us?

As well as the V6 engine, the GT S also picked up new 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Nappa leather trim, electronic dampers, and a Harmon Kardon stereo, plus a solid roster of convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors and round-view cameras.

> Audi A5 review

The GT S’s positioning is interesting given its price compared to several key rivals. The closest BMW was the M340i at £50,900, which makes it considerably more expensive despite its aligned performance capability.

Audi’s 261bhp A5 Sportback 2-litre turbo was the most potent petrol derivative short of the RS5, and itself comes in at a somewhat alarming £47,725, yet lacks the Kia’s grunt and driving entertainment, and isn’t even that generous with tech or inclusions either.

If slick styling is your game then Volkswagen’s new Arteon R may be on your list, rivalling the GT S with a 316bhp 2-litre TSI under the bonnet, all-wheel drive, DSG and R-specific brakes and adaptive suspension. At £51,615 it was a huge chunk more cash though and, unlike the premium guys, resale remains a question mark given its exorbitant price point.