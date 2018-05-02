Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Kia Stinger GT S (2017-2022) review – Korean sports saloon still delivers the goods

There are few more distinctive cars on the road, and the GT S continues to entertain and engage, despite its flaws

by: Jordan Katsianis
25 Apr 2024
Kia Stinger GT-S MY21 – front cornering25
Evo rating
  • Chassis has no problem putting a smile on your face; looks brilliant
  • Steering lacks clarity; engine effective but muted; thirsty

The Kia Stinger GT has been with us since 2017, arriving to great applause in the UK as an alternative to the German executive saloons which typically have all the charisma of a, well, German executive saloon. Initially launched with a combination of petrol and diesel engines, it was aimed directly at them, and boasted more space, equipment and pace.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unfortunately, the notoriously fussy European market had other ideas as sales rarely registered more than a blip, so a mid-life update saw the lineup stripped back to the range-topping twin-turbo V6 only, in one high specification, and at an alluring price point – something that was particularly endearing thanks to the substantial inflation of prices of its direct rivals.

> Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2024 review – the most engaging EV yet

Before it was axed in 2022, updates it received had been put in the right places, with a fresh infotainment system and some subtle styling tweaks, but the overall package remained pretty close to the original, which is no bad thing.

Kia Stinger GT-S MY21 press – rear quarter static25

Kia Stinger GT S: in detail

  • Engine, gearbox and technical highlights > Sole 3.3-litre V6 and auto ’box are effective, but not particularly charismatic
  • Performance and 0-60 time > It just about sneaks under the five second mark to 62mph, but this car’s all about the mid-range
  • Ride and handling > The handling is just as entertaining as before – a bit wayward, but engaging nonetheless
  • MPG and running costs > This is a powertrain optimised for other markets, and their lower fuel costs – this thing’s a thirsty animal
  • Interior and tech >  Overall interior design and quality is great; infotainment is bigger and clearer, but does take some getting used to
  • Design > There are few if any four-doors that get so many admiring glances

Prices, specs and rivals

With just one top-spec model available in the UK in its last year on sale, its entry price of £42,655 might have sounded like a lot for a Kia, but it's not much in the greater scheme of things for the amount of content included. Also, the stigma around Kia’s brand cachet seems to be lessening in record time, or is that just us?

As well as the V6 engine, the GT S also picked up new 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Nappa leather trim, electronic dampers, and a Harmon Kardon stereo, plus a solid roster of convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, LED headlights, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, parking sensors and round-view cameras.

> Audi A5 review

The GT S’s positioning is interesting given its price compared to several key rivals. The closest BMW was the M340i at £50,900, which makes it considerably more expensive despite its aligned performance capability. 

Kia Stinger GT-S MY21 press – interior25

Audi’s 261bhp A5 Sportback 2-litre turbo was the most potent petrol derivative short of the RS5, and itself comes in at a somewhat alarming £47,725, yet lacks the Kia’s grunt and driving entertainment, and isn’t even that generous with tech or inclusions either.

If slick styling is your game then Volkswagen’s new Arteon R may be on your list, rivalling the GT S with a 316bhp 2-litre TSI under the bonnet, all-wheel drive, DSG and R-specific brakes and adaptive suspension. At £51,615 it was a huge chunk more cash though and, unlike the premium guys, resale remains a question mark given its exorbitant price point.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngine, gearbox and technical highlights
In this review
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Stinger GT

Kia Stinger 2.2-litre CRDi review
Kia Stinger GT-Line S diesel - Front
Reviews

Kia Stinger 2.2-litre CRDi review

An admirable first attempt at a flagship model, the Kia Stinger strikes a fine balance between and refinement and sportiness.
17 May 2018
Kia Stinger GT-S review
Kia Stinger GT-S UK - front
Reviews

Kia Stinger GT-S review

A surprisingly accomplished sports saloon – fast, well equipped and distinctively styled, with the ability to entertain
4 Oct 2017
Kia Stinger GT – UK prices and specs revealed
Kia Stinger header
News

Kia Stinger GT – UK prices and specs revealed

Will the new Kia Stinger GT really be able to compete with the German establishment?
2 Oct 2017
Kia Stinger GT prototype drive
Kia Stinger GT prototype drive Sweden
Reviews

Kia Stinger GT prototype drive

We take two very short drives in the new Kia Stinger GT in two very different locations.
21 Feb 2017
Kia GT4 Stinger concept: show video
Kia GT4 Stinger concept car live detroit show pics
News

Kia GT4 Stinger concept: show video

Kia has revealed the new 315bhp rear-wheel drive GT4 Stinger concept car at the Detroit motor show.
16 Jan 2014
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content