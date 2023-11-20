Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Ginetta’s V8-powered G56 GT4 Evo makes racing more comfortable

The G56 GT4 has been given a comprehensive overhaul for 2024, bringing a host of usability and longevity improvements to the GT racer

by: Sam Jenkins
20 Nov 2023
Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo 6

Our time in the entry-level G56 GTA earlier this year proved just how accessible Ginetta’s GT platform is, and now it’s bumped the GT4 range-topper up a notch with a new Evo package. Set to make its race debut in 2024, the model receives updates to everything from its aerodynamics, cabin ventilation and chassis setup, making it a more rounded GT racer than before.

Building on the standard G56 GT4, the Evo features the same 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated dry-sump V8 as before, paired to an Xtrac transaxle – power stands at 500bhp before Balance of Performance restrictions take effect. Combine this with the G56 GT4’s 1400kg dry weight (before BoP) and it hits a 165mph top speed.

> Ginetta G56 GTA review – a fabulous portal into the world of motorsport

The model retains that trademark G56 silhouette, but a new carbonfibre bonnet with an in-built intake and a set of aggressive air outlets is said to provide a substantial cooling boost. Not only will its V8 run cooler, but its driver will too – Ginetta has fitted the GT4 Evo with an upgraded air conditioning system to keep drivers feeling fresh during long stints on track. 

As before, the model is homologated for the Stéphane Ratel Organisation GT4 class, but is also eligible for competition in numerous endurance and sprint racing series around the globe. As a result, it comes equipped with an integral roll cage, a 130-litre fuel cell and an FIA-spec driver’s seat.

Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo 6

Not only is the GT4 Evo kinder to drivers, it’s also kinder to its tyres, with a host of setup tweaks designed to reduce tyre temperatures and degradation. Changes to the suspension, centre of gravity and ride height are said to make it a more balanced racer than before. 

These changes are complimented by alterations to its aerodynamic profile, with the new bonnet and tweaks to the carbonfibre rear wing making it more efficient, improving straight-line pace and optimising the BoP. Mike Simpson, Ginetta's Director of Motorsport, said: ‘We have strived for greater top speeds within the Balance of Performance (BoP) management, adding weight lower down in the chassis gives us some wins in safety and torsional stiffness. The increased weight and higher ride height of the car has allowed for more emphasis on the straight-line capability of the Ginetta, making it a very competitive car for both gentlemen and professional drivers.’

The Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo will make its race debut next year, with a total of 20 cars set to be produced for 2024’s season. Extensive testing at Ginetta’s Blyton Park facility is already underway, with outings to Silverstone and Donington Park also putting the racer through its paces. 

2024 Ginetta G56 GT4 Evo specs

Engine6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8
Power500bhp (without BoP)
Top speed165mph
Weight1400kg (without BoP)

