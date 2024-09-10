Hennessey Venom F5-M is the world’s most powerful manual car

Hennessey has revealed a manual version of its F5 hypercar. Called the Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster, this is no dulled-down version of the car that’s shortly to take aim at the 300mph barrier and beyond. Contrary to the usual wisdom that a manual can’t handle big power, this has the full 1,817bhp punch courtesy of Hennessey’s spectacular ‘Fury’ V8 engine, a 6.6-litre twin-turbo good for up to 8,500rpm.

But where previously the Venom F5 featured paddles behind the steering yoke and drive select buttons, the F-5M now has a shift gate, a stick and a knob. Not to mention, a clutch pedal. As if to have a deliberate dig at Koenigsegg’s clever simulated manual in the Koenigsegg CC850, Hennessey states that it ‘opted for a physical transmission connection over any electronic interference’.

That said, the F5-M will interfere, sort of. The car will ‘graduate’ the application of power, increasing the amount you get as speed increases. Sort of how Ferrari maps the first few gears in its turbo V8 cars to limit torque and therefore, improve power delivery, traction and ultimately, flat-out acceleration.

Hennessey says the shifter has been ‘honed for feel’ and ‘positioned precisely’ to ‘facilitate the perfect shift’. The plate in which the gate sits is milled from billet aluminium.

There are changes to the exterior design to mark out the F5-M next to its sequentially-shifted siblings. Principally that enormous shark fin on the engine cover, sprouting from the central air intake.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO, said: ‘ We always wanted to build a manual Venom F5 – and it’s something our clients have been asking for. It’s old school, it’s badass, and it offers ultimate driving engagement.

‘Driving the Venom F5 is already a full body experience that thrills, inspires, and never gets old… but, we never say that’s enough, we never stand still. That’s why we’ve dived deeper into the sensation of driving, finding every touchpoint to deliver connection, feedback, sound, and engagement. We believe that the Venom F5-M Roadster will be the most intense, immersive, and extreme driving experience on the planet and a dozen lucky customers get to join us for the ride!’

Yes, just 12 Hennessey F5-Ms are set to be built, priced from a cool $2.65million each. Unsurprisingly, they’re all sold. Hennessey F5-M vs Pagani Utopia manual vs Koenigsegg CC850 vs GMA T.50 modern analogue group test, anyone?