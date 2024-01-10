Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Honda’s next-gen 0 Series saloon is wedge-shaped, lightweight and electric

Honda has previewed its new era of EVs with the radical 0 Series saloon – and it could reach production in 2026

by: Yousuf Ashraf
10 Jan 2024
Honda 0 Series saloon – front6

Do saloon cars need to adhere to the traditional three-box shape? On the evidence of this – the new 0 Series saloon – Honda certainly doesn't think so. Unveiled at CES 2024, the all-electric concept car provides an early look at what to expect from a wave of new Honda EVs arriving from 2026, each following a new engineering approach under the 0 Series banner. 

Honda will apply a radical new design language to its 0 Series EVs, made possible by a dedicated EV platform and a conservative approach to battery sizing. The 0 Series models will have slimmer floor mounted battery packs than usual to maximise cabin space and allow for streamlined body shapes, as demonstrated by the wedge-shaped saloon concept.

Honda will use efficient electric drive units and aerodynamics to counter the smaller battery capacity and achieve competitive range figures, while offering rapid charging capability (15 to 80 per cent top ups will take 10-15 minutes). This approach could make 0 Series cars lighter than equivalent EVs, and Honda promises that they will thus offer ‘the joy of driving for a new era’. The saloon uses steer-by-wire and a ‘posture control system’, both of which open up a wide scope for tuning its driving feel.

That said, autonomous features will also play a role in Honda’s electric future, with the firm’s ‘Sensing Elite’ technology powering a raft of driver assists and – when legislation allows – hands-off automated driving.

The 0 Series saloon is the culmination of these ideas, and while it is a concept for now, it could make production in the second half of the decade with its major design themes intact. The clean body surfaces, low roofline and closed-surface aero wheels help to reduce drag, and the 0 Series packaging approach creates a large cockpit area relative to the size of the vehicle. Honda’s simplified new ‘H’ badge, which will be reserved for 0 Series cars, takes centre stage at the front, but don’t expect the concept's animated front end graphics to reach production.

Recommended

The Alpine A290 will arrive this year as a tauter, meaner Renault 5
Alpine A290
News

The Alpine A290 will arrive this year as a tauter, meaner Renault 5

Alpine has plans to transform the upcoming electric Renault 5 into a thrilling hot hatch called the A290. This concept gives a tantalising taste of wh…
3 Jan 2024
Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front
News

Porsche’s Taycan Turbo GT has narrowly missed out on the Nürburgring EV lap record

Porsche’s forthcoming Taycan Turbo GT has posted a 7:07.55 lap time at the Nürburgring – just 2.25 seconds shy of the 1887bhp Rimac Nevera
2 Jan 2024
Best electric cars 2024 – the standout EVs on sale right now
Best electric cars 2023
Best cars

Best electric cars 2024 – the standout EVs on sale right now

There's a huge variety of electric cars on sale in 2024 – here are the best examples the breed
2 Jan 2024
New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: ultra-focused EV to arrive this year
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT – front
News

New Porsche Taycan Turbo GT: ultra-focused EV to arrive this year

Porsche’s electric saloon will soon spawn a track-ready Turbo GT variant, and we’ve spotted it testing at the Nürburgring
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

A new Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming: can the troubled Mk8 be redeemed?
Volkswagen Golf GTI Mk8.5 – front
News

A new Volkswagen Golf GTI is coming: can the troubled Mk8 be redeemed?

The latest Volkswagen Golf took a step backwards in quality and ergonomics, but the forthcoming Mk8.5 version could put things right
8 Jan 2024
Audi RS6 Performance 2024 review – is this peak fast estate car?
Audi RS6 Performance – front
In-depth reviews

Audi RS6 Performance 2024 review – is this peak fast estate car?

Audi has given the RS6 the Performance treatment – is it still the king of fast estates?
9 Jan 2024
Mugen’s new Honda Civic Type R ramps up the noise, aggression and track performance
Mugen Honda Civic Type R
News

Mugen’s new Honda Civic Type R ramps up the noise, aggression and track performance

Mugen has set out to build the ultimate Honda Civic Type R – can it make our favourite hot hatch even better?
8 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content