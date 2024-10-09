Oilstainlab HF-11 is a Porsche-inspired hot rod hypercar you’ll probably never see

Today in ‘Porsches that aren’t Porsches’, the Oilstainlab HF-11, which in spite of looking very Porsche-inspired – we see 993 in the headlights and 917 in the silhouette – has nothing to do with the Stuttgart marque. That’s because this strange brand hails from California, and was founded by two Ukrainian brothers with design experience at Hyundai, GM and Honda.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Does it sound a bit pie in the sky? At first, but then Oilstainlab has provided plenty of info about the project – facts and figures ranging from engines and performance, to downforce and even efficiency. They also reference what they consider to be direct competitors, though it is an odd and varied selection. Built to rival everything from the Porsche Carrera GT and GMA T.50, to the Sauber Mercedes C9 Le Mans car, here’s everything you need to know about this curious hot rod hypercar.

It was inspired by the Half11 one-off prototype that was said by Oilstainlab to be a love letter to 1960s racing. The HF-11 is a bit less garagiste, however, with 4.6-litre and 5-litre flat-six engine options, good for 9,000rpm as standard with the option to bump to 12,000rpm. There’s even the option of electric power, should you want it. Power will be between 600bhp and 1200bhp – the latter likely related to the electric option.