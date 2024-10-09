Oilstainlab HF-11 is a Porsche-inspired hot rod hypercar you’ll probably never see
You can have the £1.4million HF-11 with a 12,000rpm flat-six or all-electric power… if Oilstainlab actually builds it
Today in ‘Porsches that aren’t Porsches’, the Oilstainlab HF-11, which in spite of looking very Porsche-inspired – we see 993 in the headlights and 917 in the silhouette – has nothing to do with the Stuttgart marque. That’s because this strange brand hails from California, and was founded by two Ukrainian brothers with design experience at Hyundai, GM and Honda.
Does it sound a bit pie in the sky? At first, but then Oilstainlab has provided plenty of info about the project – facts and figures ranging from engines and performance, to downforce and even efficiency. They also reference what they consider to be direct competitors, though it is an odd and varied selection. Built to rival everything from the Porsche Carrera GT and GMA T.50, to the Sauber Mercedes C9 Le Mans car, here’s everything you need to know about this curious hot rod hypercar.
It was inspired by the Half11 one-off prototype that was said by Oilstainlab to be a love letter to 1960s racing. The HF-11 is a bit less garagiste, however, with 4.6-litre and 5-litre flat-six engine options, good for 9,000rpm as standard with the option to bump to 12,000rpm. There’s even the option of electric power, should you want it. Power will be between 600bhp and 1200bhp – the latter likely related to the electric option.
This all replaces the General Motors LS small block-based engine in the prototype. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed sequential, feeding the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. They even talk about efficiency, with the HF-11 expected to get between 14 and 26mpg on the American EPA cycle.
At its core is a carbonfibre monocoque with alloy tubular subframes front and rear. The body is all carbon, with the HF-11’s total weight targeted to be 907kg at the kerb. The mad bodywork incorporates significant updates to the underfloor aero, with new venturi tunnels at the back compared to the Half 11 prototype. Downforce is said to be 589kg at 150mph, with a 37.6 per cent of that pushing the front axle down. It’s lower, wider and lighter than the Porsche and GMA at which it’s set to take aim. Other 'rivals' that are referenced include the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Lotus Evija, Rimac Nevera, Porsche 917, McLaren F1, Porsche 911 GT1, Mercedes CLK GTR and Ferrari F50. It better be good, then.
Oilstainlab plans on building 25 HF-11s and, in spite of what is a bit of a vapourware vibe, it does seem to have struck a chord in the world of rarified exotica. Even at £1.4million and even though it’s unlikely to be road legal (it’s claimed that the press material ‘may contain mind-altering information that does not conform to your territories’ Road and Safety Act’) the lusty looks and specs could get some checkbooks twitching.