Tuthill’s new GT One is the Porsche 911 GT1 reincarnated

Limited to just 22 units, Tuthill's new GT One is a carbon-bodied homage to the 1993 FIA GT1 race car that took Porsche's 16th Le Mans 24 hour victory in 1998, powered by either a naturally aspirated or turbocharged flat-six depending on the customers preference.

Starting out as a 993-generation 911, Tuthill's creation takes 3500 hours to build at the firm's Warrington headquarters in Oxfordshire, after which very little of the donor car remains. Each GT One will be built to the 22 individual owners' bespoke specification.

The GT One has been styled by Florian Flatau, who got a taste for car design after spending a week’s work experience at Porsche’s Weissach facility in 1994 before working for OEMs to create everything from utility vehicles and motorbikes to hypercars and EV startups. ‘I would never have imagined that I would one day be entrusted with the freedom, in this environment, to revisit the spirit of an automotive era like that of the FIA GT1 class,’ explained Flatau at the car’s reveal.

The GT One's carbon body consists of front and rear clams and a full carbon roof with an integrated air intake. Within the body an FIA roll cage has been integrated and the carbon doors featured side impact bars. An optional aero package will also be available for track work.

As per the GT1 racers, Tuthill’s GT One features double-wishbone suspension front and rear, along. Carbon ceramic brakes, bespoke calipers and the GT One will be set up and developed around Michelin’s Pilot Sport 4 S tyre.

Two engine options are available based on a 4-litre six-cylinder motor. In naturally aspirated form the GT One produces in the region of 500bhp, and going down the turbocharging route results in over 600bhp – more than the original race car, which produced 592bhp from its 3.2-litre turbocharged flat-six. Two transmissions will also be offered: a seven-speed dual-clutch or an 'equivalent' manual - presumably that means a seven-speed manual, but tech details from Tuthill are light at the time of writing. Talking of weight, the target is 1200kg.

Porsche itself built around twenty GT1 road cars for homologation – two were based on the original car with a 993-inspired front end, with the other 20 featuring 996 style headlights. An example of one of the later cars is owned by film producer Elliot Ross, who has collaborated with Tuthill on the project.