The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition is a road-legal drifter’s special

We had our reservations, but the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N shocked us all with a genuinely engaging drive, making it one of the best driver's EVs on sale. Now, for Tokyo Auto Salon 2025, Hyundai has lifted the hot crossover to even greater heights with the DK Edition.

Developed in collaboration with Japanese racing driver Keiichi Tsuchiya, also known as the 'Drift King', it doesn’t take much to determine exactly what this special’s focus is. With Hyundai already having experimented with the Ioniq 5 N's ability to slide, recently using its underpinnings to form the gymkhana-spec RN24, some of these learning have been applied to this special, with numerous hardware changes made throughout.

Advertisement - Article continues below

> The Hyundai RN24 is a 641bhp rally-inspired Frankenstein

Sold as an ‘exclusive N performance parts package’, the DK Edition brings new 21-inch forged wheels to the equation, wider and 10.6kg lighter (overall) than before and with bead lock, handy given the forces at play when sliding at 2.2 ton car. Behind those new wheels are a set of uprated front brakes, now with six pistons and a 54 per cent increase in pad area to improve response and longevity. These new calipers are finished in a unique green shade and with DK Edition branding to set them apart from the standard items.

A full suite of carbonfibre aero components also comes as part of the DK Edition package, with a new front splitter, rear diffuser, roof-mounted wing and side skirts all contributing to a claimed 93kg increase in downforce at 87mph. Hyundai has also fitted a set of H&R lowering springs to work in tandem with the standard electronically controlled dampers, dropping the ride height by 15mm front and rear.

There are no details on software or powertrain changes, but given the standard Ioniq 5 N produces a combined 601bhp from its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, it’s not exactly shy on performance as it is. The RN24 concept featured the same output as the Ioniq 5 N on which it's based, though, meaning a significant increase in output is unlikely.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N DK Edition will be launched in Japan and Korea in 2025. Production numbers, price and if it will make it to the UK are all yet to be confirmed. Should it hit our roads, expect it to cost a fair chunk more than the standard car's £65,000 base price.