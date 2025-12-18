The handbrake fulcrum. It’s a small, inconsequential piece of metal, one you’d never see unless you pulled the gaiter off and dismantled the mechanism, but somehow this ordinary component has been made into something you’d almost call beautiful. At first it looks like the original part, but up close it’s exquisite, with crisp, precisely machined edges, excess material shaved away where possible, and a lightly brushed finish.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s made from titanium, giving it a distinctive muted grey sheen, and there’s a strange disconnect between how it looks – solid, precisely hewn – and the weight of it, which is more like plastic than metal. You’d quite happily have one as a desk ornament. In many ways this single piece perfectly reflects Eagle’s latest E‑type build, the Lightweight GTR, as a whole: recreated with obsessive attention to detail to be as beautiful and lightweight as possible, no matter the cost.

That cost is quite a lot. Stratospheric, in fact, starting at close to £1 million, reflecting the thousands of hours it takes to design, develop, produce and finish every element of the car to the highest standards possible, and according to the customer’s wishes. Eagle has been in the game of modernising E‑types since 1991 and has built a number of reimagined Special Editions over the years, including the roofless Speedster, the Low Drag GT coupe and the Lightweight GT, designed as a homage to Jag’s aluminium-bodied Lightweight E‑type racers from the ’60s.

This latest has the ‘racer’ bit turned right up. ‘A customer wanted an even more lightweight and extreme version of the Lightweight GT, with a more pronounced nod to the original race cars,’ explains managing director Paul Brace. ‘You can still tour in it, but they wanted to go for the racy theme, to build more of a “go out for a blast” kind of car.’

Our date with the GTR isn’t in ideal circumstances. Fog has rolled in over our rendezvous point near the foothills of Snowdonia and the rain has been unrelenting, with patches of standing water and streams streaking across the road surface. Not the conditions in which you want to be driving a seven-figure one-off, not least when its (very generous) owner has waited years for the build and has yet to take delivery. No pressure.