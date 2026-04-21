The Lamborghini Revuelto SV is around the corner, and we’ve already seen it testing
The Lamborghini Revuelto is one of the most capable cars on sale, but soon it’ll be taken one step further. We’ve spotted the SV testing ahead of its launch
An evo Car of the Year winner and one of the most sought after cars of the moment, to say the Lamborghini Revuelto has been a hit is an understatement. It also happens to be ludicrously capable on both the road and track, but it seems its maker feels there’s still room for more. We’ve spotted the Revuelto SV testing on public roads before its launch later this year.
This particular test mule is wrapped in a very Lamborghini camouflage wrap which includes the words 'Attenzione macchina veloce', or 'Attention fast car'. We appreciate the warning, but given the standard Revuelto comes with over 1000bhp from its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 hybrid powertrain, this is probably a given…
> I used a £440k Lamborghini Aventador SVJ as my daily drive, and it's not the car you think it is
While the wrap does disguise the finer details, we can already see some significant changes between it and the Revuelto we know. Unlike the Aventador SV, its bonnet remains the same in this form, but the entire lower front fascia has been reworked with more angular design elements beneath the headlights and more pronounced aero, with a larger splitter element wrapping around to finish just in front of the wheels.
Speaking of wheels, this test mule comes with relatively ordinary items that we can only assume will change in its final form, but what they're wrapped with is unique. While the standard car comes with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres, this car features much stickier Bridgestone Potenza Race R items that will help extract every last drop of performance from the Revuelto.
Side-on, not much has changed, but there's one very notable addition at the rear. A fixed wing can now be seen mounted to the rear deck, and while not much else appears to have changed on this mule, the section on which this wing is mounted does appear to have received some tweaks. Atop each taillight is now a more pronounced intake section, likely to enhance cooling for extended track sessions and perhaps even more power.
Of course, we have no official information on how or if Lamborghini will further enhance what is already an incredibly capable powertrain. As it stands, a 6.5-litre V12 is supplemented by three electric motors for a total output of 1001bhp, propelling all 1772kg from standstill to 62mph in 2.5sec and onto a 217mph top speed. A reduction in weight is one way in which Lamborghini could extract even more power from the platform without increasing output, but we'll have to wait until later this year to see exactly what the Revuelto SV is made of.