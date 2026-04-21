An evo Car of the Year winner and one of the most sought after cars of the moment, to say the Lamborghini Revuelto has been a hit is an understatement. It also happens to be ludicrously capable on both the road and track, but it seems its maker feels there’s still room for more. We’ve spotted the Revuelto SV testing on public roads before its launch later this year.

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This particular test mule is wrapped in a very Lamborghini camouflage wrap which includes the words 'Attenzione macchina veloce', or 'Attention fast car'. We appreciate the warning, but given the standard Revuelto comes with over 1000bhp from its 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 hybrid powertrain, this is probably a given…

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While the wrap does disguise the finer details, we can already see some significant changes between it and the Revuelto we know. Unlike the Aventador SV, its bonnet remains the same in this form, but the entire lower front fascia has been reworked with more angular design elements beneath the headlights and more pronounced aero, with a larger splitter element wrapping around to finish just in front of the wheels.