It’s properly nuts finding a bright green, Italian-registered Aventador filling your driveway each morning, but even that’s nothing compared to finding it being reversed onto your driveway in a snowstorm. I’d been out for a play in my winter tyre-shod Golf and was in my kitchen making a brew when I heard the unmistakable drawl of the Aventador’s V12. ‘It can’t be,’ I said to myself, thinking about how few cars I’d seen out there but, yes, it was Dickie, keeping our appointment to swap cars.

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I was chatting over the fence with my neighbour and he was grinning and shaking his head at the figures – 759bhp, 218mph, £440k… ‘Would I be able to even drive something like this if I ever got the chance?’ he asked. Good question.

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The answer is yes. If you could get used to the alien environment – the width and the lack of visibility compared to a regular car – then there’s no reason why not. What makes it possible are power steering, automated gearboxes, and traction and stability control, which make current supercars accessible and exploitable by all of us. Way back in 1990 I had the Aventador’s great grandad on test for a Performance Car cover story: ‘Three days with the Diablo’. It demanded so much effort with manual steering and a super-stiff clutch pedal, and care given that traction control was down to you. If you wanted to enjoy the thrills of that 485bhp, 5.7-litre V12 you had to put the effort in.