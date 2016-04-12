The engine sounds much better under acceleration, too, and there’s something about the angriness of the overall soundtrack that reminds me of that other iconic turbocharged V8, the F40. At 516lb ft, the 675LT Spider has 90lb ft more torque than an F40, but interestingly the engineers at McLaren ensured that this peak figure didn’t arrive until 5000rpm. The engine is capable of producing it much earlier in the rev range and sustaining it in a plateau, but in order to give a more engaging delivery the engine has a rising torque curve.

Advertisement - Article continues below

I would love to have a go in a 675LT Spider round a track – probably the only place you’d have even a sniff of a chance of noticing the 40kg weight penalty over the coupe – but a drive along the twisting, bumpy, wet tarmac of the A816 between Lochgilphead and Oban sold this car to me. It just encourages the driver all the time.

When you’re driving slowly, its feedback fills you with the confidence to push harder, and then it reassures you when you do. McLarens have always been fast (and just for the avoidance of doubt, the 675LT Spider is monstrously fast), but it is the increased interaction and sense of connection with the car at all speeds that is really the LT’s greatest achievement. Arguably that is enhanced even more by the ability to put the roof down on this Spider version.

The entire production run of 500 units sold out within two weeks of the order books opening, with 675LT coupe owners being given first refusal (to appease any who were miffed about there being another, previously unplanned, 675LT). The good news for those who missed out while searching down the back of the sofa for the £285,400 McLaren charged back in 2016 is that the Longtail range continued. While you'll now pay more than its was when new (in the region of £350,000 at the time of writing), used examples haven't skyrocketed in value like Ferrari's equivalent – a 458 Speciale Aperta will now cost you well over £1m.

The LT became Woking’s answer to Porsche’s GT cars. The next McLaren to receive the treatment was the 2018 evo Car of the Year winning 600LT, which was followed by the 765LT in 2021. Since then Woking has been a little busy fixing itself…