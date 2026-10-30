Almost a decade on from the introduction of the McLaren 720S three years since its close 750S relative made its debut, Woking is finally launching a new supercar. Called the McL 820, it will be revealed next year as a series production replacement for the 750S, and is expected to be joined in the range in 2028 by the bold McL 6GT first shown at Monterey Car Week.

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Its ‘McL’ name takes inspiration from the brand’s motorsport naming structure, just like the 6GT, and will wear the newly designed McLaren badge shown earlier this year. If you hadn’t already guessed it, ‘820’ is a reference to its power output in PS, meaning it has a total of 809bhp to put it 69bhp ahead of the 750S.

> McLaren McL 6GT is a new manual supercar and a complete reset

While we do know its power output, there are no new details on precisely how it will reach that number, but we did get an early insight last year. In 2025 evo spoke to McLaren's head of communications, Piers Scott, about the future for the powertrain developed for the W1 hypercar, where he revealed its 'high-performance hybrid V8 will power the next generation of McLaren supercars.'