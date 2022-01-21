Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
New 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT: UK price, specs and first deliveries

Second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT joins the SL with V8 power, standard all-wheel drive and fresh tech

by: Sam Jenkins
14 Dec 2023
Mercedes-AMG GT20

It’s been a long time coming, but Mercedes-AMG has finally unveiled its second-generation GT as its new flagship model. Alongside a fresh chassis, standard all-wheel drive system and a comprehensive cabin update, the model has also received a new naming system, with 55 and 63 variants available at launch. The UK market will receive just the range-topping GT 63 at launch, which is priced from £164,765 before options. First deliveries are expected to commence in early 2024.

While the GT’s formula remains familiar, Mercedes-AMG has increased focus on everyday useability, with a 2+2 rear seat configuration now available as an optional extra. Rear-axle steering, variable all-wheel drive and even split folding rear seats help make it a more viable everyday car, but AMG aims to ensure this doesn’t come at the cost of its dynamic edge.

> Mercedes-AMG GT 63 review - Is AMG’s coupe finally a Porsche 911 beater?

Unlike some models in AMG’s current range, the new GT has retained a V8, with both iterations featuring the marque’s excellent 4-litre twin-turbocharged M178. The GT 63 range-topper produces a strong 577bhp and 590lb ft for a 3.2sec 0-62mph time and 196mph top speed, with the GT 55 a fair way behind with 469bhp, 516lb ft and a 3.9sec 0-62mph sprint – the original GT managed a quicker 3.8sec sprint in base-level form, while the new GT 63 matches the ultra exclusive GT Black Series for acceleration. 

In both variants, AMG has applied a new oil pan, repositioned the intercooler and optimised inlet and outlet ports, with the 63 receiving an ECU tweak and an increase in boost pressure for its higher output. Power is sent to the tarmac via a wet clutch 9-speed automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential as standard, with the variable all-wheel drive system allowing 100 per cent of torque to be sent to the rear axle.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and 5520

Under its freshly sculpted body is double-wishbone suspension front and rear, now with anti-squat, anti-dive control and hydraulic active anti-roll bars, with the adaptive dampers also hydraulically controlled. A set of 20-inch wheels are fitted as standard (21-inch items are available as an option), wrapped in 295-section front and 305-section rear tyres, with 390mm 6-piston, 360mm single-piston composite brake units nestled within.

In the pursuit of rigidity and low weight, AMG says the GT is constructed from a lightweight composite aluminium structure, incorporating steel, magnesium and fibre composites. While these high-tech underpinnings might save weight, the GT’s extra tech certainly doesn’t, bringing total weight to 1970kg in both forms.

To improve efficiency and reduce lift, the GT features numerous active aerodynamic elements, including a two-stage system in the intakes. Slats in the lower and upper air intakes remain closed under everyday driving conditions for efficiency and aerodynamic balance, only opening under load to ensure proper cooling. A retractable rear spoiler also deploys at speed for improved stability, with a unique device in the underbody able to lower by 40mm at speed to create a Venturi effect, decreasing front axle lift. 

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and 5520

Design is familiar, with a long wheelbase, short overhangs, those trademark power ridges and balanced overall propositions carried across from the original. Surfacing has been cleaned up over the previous car, though, with modernised lighting units front and rear also helping to separate it from the original. 

The interior has received a similar overhaul, with AMG’s new portrait 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment system, 64-colour ambient lighting and LCD-screen equipped AMG steering wheel part of the package. 

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is available to order now in the UK with prices starting from £164,765. With high-spec Premium Plus, Performance and Launch Edition specifications all UK buyers have to choose from, new paint options and the Driver Assistance package are the only optional extras available to select, bringing the GT's price to £173,565 in its most expensive form. The GT 55 won't be available in the UK at launch.  

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT specs

 Mercedes-AMG GT 63Mercedes-AMG GT 55
Engine4-litre twin-turbocharged V84-litre twin-turbocharged V8
Power577bhp @ 5500-6500rpm469bhp @ 5500-6500rpm
Torque590lb ft @ 2500-5000rpm516lb ft @ 2250-4500rpm
Weight1970kg1970kg
0-62mph3.2sec3.9sec
Top speed196mph183mph

