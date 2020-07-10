A towering, family-sized SUV is never going to be the ultimate driving machine (despite what BMW might tell you), but for years manufacturers have tried their best to make it work. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is one such attempt, sitting between the standard non-AMG lineup and beneath the range-topping V8-powered 63.

Confusingly, there are now two GLE 53 variants on the market: the mild-hybrid GLE 53 and the plug-in hybrid GLE 53 we have here. Cars such as this will never be core evo territory in the way hot hatchbacks, sports cars and trackday weapons might be, but they’re also hard to ignore, mixing practicality, performance and prestige. So what can the AMG GLE 53 offer?

Engine, gearbox and technical highlights

As bewildering as its overall lineup might be, the AMG powertrain hierarchy is relatively easy to understand. The ‘53’ models use turbocharged and hybrid-assisted 3-litre straight-sixes, and ‘63’s use that familiar 4-litre twin-turbo V8. The GLE 53 therefore is a GLE powered by the hybrid ‘EQ boost’ in-line six, and in this plug-in hybrid form it produces a fair chunk more power than the mild-hybrid car that came before it.

Power output stands at 529bhp (443bhp coming from the engine at 5800 - 6100rpm), with torque at 553lb ft when combined with electric drive. Unlike in the lesser 429bhp mild-hybrid car, the plug-in hybrid system contributes a sizable uplift in output thanks to the use of a powerful starter generator sandwiched between the engine and transmission.