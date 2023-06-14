The Lotus Elise has been revived as a 450bhp Nyobolt EV

When your design back catalogue includes the Series 1 Lotus Elise and you’re asked to imagine a light, small sports car for tomorrow, it’s understandable – and totally acceptable in our book – to look back at the iconic two-seater for inspiration. Julian Thomson did just that when creating the Nyobolt EV concept last year, and the show car has now been converted into a driveable prototype to showcase cutting-edge EV battery tech.

Thomson, whose personal collection of cars ranges from a delectable Ferrari 246 Dino to a mad-hatter Civic Type R, started work on the project when he was approached by Nyobolt, the British battery-charging specialist that has given its name to the car, to conceive an electric sports car to demonstrate its ultra-fast charging technology. Using an Exige S chassis as a basis, Thomson set about sketching the EV before handing it over to design and engineering specialist Callum, founded by Thomson’s former boss at JLR, Ian Callum, which has brought the concept to life.

Beneath the reimagined lines – which retain many of the original Elise’s design identities, from the frog-eye-style front lamps to the recessed tail lights, via the tucked-in waistline and ducktail rear – sits the latest battery technology from Nyobolt, installed within the modified Exige aluminium chassis.