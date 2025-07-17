Pirelli’s new P Zero is kinder to the environment and designed for Range Rovers

Tyre manufacturers don’t have it easy these days. As well as dealing with the ever-increasing power, weight and efficiency requirements of modern cars, they also need to design tyres to be sustainable and eco-friendly without impacting performance. In this regard, Pirelli is near the front of the pack, having launched a new P Zero that makes extensive use of sustainable materials in its construction.

Developed for JLR products, it contains rice husk-derived silica, recycled steel and natural rubber, with bio-based and recycled materials being used for more than 70 per cent of its make-up. According to Pirelli, that’s more than any other standard production tyre, and JLR will be the first to benefit with the tyre being initially offered in 22-inch sizes for the Range Rover.

The natural rubber used in the new P Zero is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which ensures that the supply chain for the material is managed responsibly from plantation to factory. Pirelli plans to incorporate this in more of its products, with all of the natural rubber used in its European factories set to carry FSC certification by 2026.

The structure of the tyre is made using recycled steel, derived from melted scrap metal. Silica used in the tread compound, meanwhile, is derived from rice processing waste and helps improve wet weather performance. Among the bio-based materials used are bio-circular polymers and plant-based bio-resins, the latter of which helps balance wet and dry grip.

The new P Zero will carry an FSC marking, as well as a logo on the sidewall to signify the high percentage of sustainable materials in its construction. Being developed for JLR, it’ll likely feature on the upcoming Range Rover Electric, which uses the same tyre options as ICE versions rather than an EV-specific compound.