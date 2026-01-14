As the iconic Interceptor reaches its 60th birthday, the Jensen name is making a comeback. Not with a remake of a historic model or an EV, but an all-new V8-engined grand tourer inspired by the Interceptor.

Designed from a clean sheet, the new model will be produced in very low numbers and will supposedly offer a ‘fully analogue driving experience’ when it launches next year. Not a mainstream Aston Martin rival then, but perhaps something resembling bespoke limited-run models like the Valour.

There have been a few attempts at reviving the Jensen badge over the years, none of them successful (remember the S-V8? Neither do we). This latest project is being led by Jensen International Automotive, a company that isn’t actually affiliated with the makers of the original Interceptor, but currently produces the reimagined Interceptor R restomod. The new car will be developed by a dedicated team within the company and will take the form of a front-engined luxury GT, built on a bespoke aluminium chassis.

Details are thin at this stage, but a shadowy teaser image gives a few clues of the car’s Interceptor-inspired cues. The sharply angled nose, expansive glasshouse and Kamm-tail rear are all reminiscent of the original, but they come together in what appears to be a thoroughly modern whole, with contemporary light units and detailing. According to JIA Managing Director David Duerden, it will be ‘a completely all-new car in its own right.’

Little is known about its mechanicals, but there will be a bespoke V8 under the bonnet – and we’d guess a manual gearbox, considering its brief as a ‘fully analogue’ car. Whatever the case, the project is orders of magnitude more ambitious than JIA’s well-regarded Interceptor restomods, which are built around existing cars (although the firm does have experience with bespoke builds, including a hybrid-powered Interceptor and a shooting brake version.)

Will it be a success, or another ill-fated attempt at bringing Jensen into the 21st century? We’ll know more when the covers come off later this year.