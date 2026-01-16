Ford’s Hypercar will use a roaring V8 to take on Ferrari once again

Ford’s returning to the top flight of sports car racing in 2027 with an LMDh Hypercar, and at Ford’s 2026 season launch in Detroit, one year ahead of the car’s first season, we’ve been learning more about its engine, how it’s being developed and who’s going to be driving it.

This is Ford’s first fully factory-developed and run programme to gun for an overall win in 60 years, since the GT40’s era of dominance, the new contender being designed and developed by teams in Detroit and Concord, North Carolina. The best news? Cadillac now won’t be the only roaring naturally aspirated V8 to bless the ears of spectators at Le Mans in 2027.

It was perhaps the default choice but one we’ll all be grateful for nonetheless: Ford’s LMDh racer will use the 5.4-litre race version of the Coyote V8 we enjoy in its Mustang sports car. The engine is proven, having already seen use in the Mustang Dark Horse R, GT4 and GT3 racers.

Interestingly Ford claims the Hypercar’s powertrain is feeling the benefit of the company’s new tie-up with Red Bull. The Dearborn team are ‘working hand-in-glove’ with Red Bull Ford Powertrains, not necessarily on a port ’n’ polish job for the V8, but on adapting it for hybridisation and working on the control systems, given all LMDh cars use a stock hybrid system. Red Bull is even playing its part, we’re told, when it comes to refining pit stop strategy.