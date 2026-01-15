Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is Detroit's answer to the Porsche 911 GT3

Indeed the Dark Horse SC is significantly visually enhanced compared to the standard Dark Horse. There’s a new front bumper that features cooling apparatus at its flanks and is slathered in honeycomb vents and big nostrils adding up to a 60 per cent increase in open area compared to the Dark Horse.

At the back, there's a more aggressive bumper, tall boxy exhausts and of course the larger wing. The new aluminium bonnet is heavily ventilated with five times more open area when you remove the rain tray, contributing towards a 2.5-times increase in downforce over the standard Dark Horse. It even comes with race-style pins. The underfloor too is shaped to smooth out and speed up airflow and aid cooling of the brakes and rear axle.

Inside, the GTD donates its flat-bottom stripe-topped carbon and Alcantara steering wheel, while sporty Recaro seats are included with the track pack. It’s also vastly more customisable than a standard Dark Horse, with distinctive accent packages with touches across the badging, brake calipers and seatbelts – the most distinctive being the Teal, inspired by the original Boss 429’s ‘Grabber Green’.

What do we think of the name? Mustang nomenclature is normally a bit more evocative – even Dark Horse has a certain something about it – so to headline the new car, with its supercharged power boost, with two letters at the end of the existing name? Feels a bit flat, like you’d have to extensively explain it to whoever asked. To car nerds it’s certainly not ‘Shelby GT500’, ‘Boss’ or ‘Cobra’.

But this is a new era for the Mustang and Dark Horse is a fresh performance sub brand that Ford says resonates with a young and diverse audience. It’s also the product of the reorganised and reunified Ford Racing division, that now sees the Mustang GT3 and cars like the Dark Horse SC being conceived in the same building.

There are no prices as yet for the Dark Horse SC or the Track Pack and there are no official plans to bring it to Europe. You can blame noise regulations among other things. That said, whispers have it that a handful of cars could make their way across the Atlantic should there be enough demand, via the same special dispensation that allows the GTD regulatory passage. The order book opens in the US this spring with deliveries beginning in the summer.