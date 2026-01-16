‘It’s been less than two years since we’ve had formal approval,’ Rushbrook tells evo, explaining that initial discussions began in 2024. ‘To be able to have the car here and running has been a massive challenge for both Oreca and us. To do the engine entirely in-house – the design and build, and both the engine and driveline dynos, all that in Dearborn – has been a tremendous project as well. To have it all together, in the car, running, it’s pretty special to hear it.’ He pauses for a moment to savour the sound of the V8 hammering past the pits at full chat. ‘There’s still a lot of work to do before we're ready to race, but we've got a great team, a great group of people, a great partner with Oreca and we love what the engine's doing so far.’

The engine, developed in-house by Ford, as Rushbrook explains, is broadly based on the Coyote road car V8 engine family. The decision to avoid turbocharging is partly because it means less cooling, less bulky packaging for aerodynamics – and less potential for things to go wrong. It also fits well with Ford’s identity, and gives an aural and technical link to some of its road cars and history. Balance of Performance regulations – which ensure LMH and LMDh cars have parity to compete equally on pace – mean it’s running around 670 horsepower.

‘I’m a simple person,’ smiles Ford Hypercar programme manager Dan Sayers, ‘and for an endurance car, the simpler the better – you lose the intercoolers, you lose the turbos.’ Sayers has transitioned to lead the Hypercar project directly from Ford’s Red Bull F1 powertrain, where he was programme director, and it’s been possible to translate crucial know-how onto the Hypercar programme, particularly from a software point of view. ‘There were some Ford Racing engineers embedded at Red Bull doing a lot of software, and they have assisted in the software and control systems [on the Hypercar],’ Sayers explains. ‘That’s been a great help.’

‘It would have been possible to do this [project] without Red Bull but it would've been harder because the engineers that we had on-site [at Red Bull] in Milton Keynes learned a ton from that,’ Rushbrook concurs. ‘We also learned a lot on our [Mustang] GT3 racing programme, even though it's not a hybrid, with torque control with the torque sensors. A lot of the engineers here today were on that GT3 programme as well. Part of our mission is sharing not just across the racing programmes, but also back to production programmes as well.’