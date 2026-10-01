There’s been much buzz of late around what Ford’s next steps are in Europe. After the categorical flops that have been the Capri and Explorer EV SUVs, the company announced that it is working on a new Fiesta among five new products, inclusive of two ‘multi-energy, rally-bred crossover’ models, aimed directly at European customers. ‘Rally-bred’ is no exaggeration either as the company is now announcing its return to full factory-supported WRC contention, in collaboration with long-time partner M-Sport, in 2028.

Advertisement - Article continues below

While M-Sport and Ford have been at the forefront of WRC throughout the hybrid Rally1 era with the Puma and long before, this has been in a more limited capacity. Ford’s factory team status in 2028 will be a first since 2012 for the Blue Oval.

For the 2028 season, which features new technical regulations that strip away the hybrid element, the Ford Racing outfit will run a modified Rally2 car before introducing its new model in 2029. The car will be developed globally and in collaboration with M-Sport.

What will Ford return to rallying with?

While President of Ford Europe Jim Baumbick wouldn’t be drawn on what model the new car would be based on, he has said that it will be one of the forthcoming next-generation cars. For reference, these include a small electric hatch (the Fiesta), a small electric SUV, two additional ‘multi-energy’ (which could mean hybrid and pure combustion options) ‘rally bred’ crossover models and a new multi-energy Bronco variant for global sale.