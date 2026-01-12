Your old Ford may last longer thanks to cut-price OEM parts

Ford is currently forging ahead with a product plan that includes more electric cars and hybrids, including a new Renault 5-based electric Fiesta, but that doesn’t mean it’s sidelining owners of older models. Far from it, in fact, with the brand announcing a new initiative to cut parts prices by up to 25 per cent for some pre-2019 models in Europe, improving their lifespan and repairability.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is great news if you’re one of one of the millions that own a Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo, C-Max, Kuga or Ranger – some of the key models Ford mentions in the new scheme. The scheme has the potential to lower repair costs could also make the models in question cheaper to insure, and insurance companies may be less likely to write them off after an accident. This is positive from a sustainability standpoint, extending the lifespan of older vehicles, and could also strengthen the residuals of older Fords.

Ford has applied the price cuts to parts commonly damaged in an accident, such as radiator grilles, doors and door skin panels, bumper bars and light units. More affordable access to OEM-grade replacements means that owners may be less likely to fit aftermarket pattern parts, which don’t tend to be as rigorously tested for performance and durability, and sometimes come with complications as far as fitting is concerned.

The price cuts apply to over 6000 parts across 35 models in Europe, and Dr. Wolfgang Voss – Vice President of Ford’s Customer Service Division – hinted that they could extend to much-loved performance models, like the Fiesta and Focus ST. ‘Whether a much-loved family hatchback trusted with the school run every day, or a cherished car that puts smiles on faces on special occasions, our new parts pricing will help owners keep their Ford vehicles in top condition for years to come.’

The final version of the Focus ST certainly won’t be eligible for the new initiative, having been unveiled in 2022 before being killed off last year, but early examples of the Mk8 Fiesta ST do fall into the pre-2019 window. Ford hasn’t specified the exact age range of the vehicles covered by the scheme, but expect a host of earlier ST models – potentially even Focus RSs – to benefit.