We now know the Mercedes-AMG C53 is on the way to replace the C63 E-Performance. The model will share its powertrain with the upcoming GLC 53 and the existing CLE 53 and now we've spied a prototype out testing, ahead of the car's expected late-2026 reveal.

The C53 will swap in a version of the M276 mild-hybrid turbocharged straight-six in place of the C63’s M139 four-cylinder turbocharged engine and full plug-in hybrid system. It’s unknown whether the CLE 53’s 443bhp 413lb ft version of the engine will be transplanted wholesale but if it is, a drop in power of some 230bhp compared to the C63 E-Performance would be an eyebrow-raiser.

If we look at the CLE lineup as an indicator, it’s worth noting that the CLE 53 is the lone AMG, whereas the outgoing C-class lineup features both the C43 and C63.

We could infer then that the C53 could be a successor to cover both bases, just as the E53 replaced the last E53 and the V8 E63. In any case, Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe told us the engine would be ‘even more free-revving and emotional’ in the C53 and that ‘clear feedback from our customers was that they just love the feedback and sound from the engine’.

What can we see in these spy shots of the upcoming model? In truth, they’re not all that revealing. We see aspects of the design of the new C-class – three-pointed LED daytime-running lights a-la the S-class for instance. Otherwise, the usual AMG tropes are visible – the vertically-straked Panamericana grille, quad exhaust pipes and more aggressive front and rear bumpers.

Schiebe did tell us that future AMG products will be more aggressive and visually distinct from the Mercedes models on which they’re based. We can’t really detect any such change in these images. The Mercedes-AMG C53 is expected to debut before the end of the year, following the introduction of the facelifted C-class range.