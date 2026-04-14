Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new limited-run project, the first of its new Coachbuild Collection series that’s designed to offer customers an elevated behind-the-scenes and purchasing experience. Called Project Nightingale, it’s a two-seat, 5.76-metre-long convertible inspired by the brand’s EX prototypes of 1928.

The car is technically a concept at the moment, this model showing what the production version will look like when it’s ready. One will be made for each of the 100 years that will have passed since those original prototypes of 1928 by the time production begins in 2028. Each buyer will be selected for the privilege by Rolls-Royce from its black book of its most loyal customers and will be brought along for the development ride of the Nightingale over the coming two years.

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All we know of the Nightingale’s technical spec is that it will be fully electric and that it uses Rolls-Royce’s luxury aluminium spaceframe. If the production model were being revealed now, we’d be fairly confident in speculating that it shares the 650bhp twin-motor set-up and 102kW usable battery in the current Spectre Black Badge electric coupe. Rolls-Royce has, however, confirmed that the Nightingale will use ‘newer technology than that of the Spectre when it’s ready in two year’s time.

Comparisons will inevitably be drawn with the equally monolithic, nautical Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, of which just three were made at a cost of over £20million each. Economies of scale mean that the 30x more numerous Nightingale should at least be a bit more affordable than that, though with the extensive customisation available, each car will surely surpass the £1million mark.

There are visual distinctions too. Both may have tapering tails but the lighting at the front and the rear of the Nightingale is upright, rather than horizontal – its nose is more upright altogether, in fact. The Nightingale is also a two-seater, like the four-off Droptail, whereas the Boat Tail is a four-seater – the Nightingale is all about the driver (and passenger).