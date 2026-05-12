The birth of the supercar – only in the June issue of evo on sale now

evo Eras is back! And this year we’re going all in to chart the rise of the automotive world’s poster child: the supercar. Over the next seven issues we’ll select the most significant examples of supercars from each decade from the 1970s through to the present day. In the June 2026 issue we start with the origins of the supercar: where did it start, what shaped its existence and who built the first one?

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From Bentley’s brilliant Blower, Mercedes’s gorgeous ‘Gullwing’, Carroll Shelby’s crazy Cobra and Ford’s furiously fast GT40 Richard Meaden and James Taylor chart the innovation and driving experiences of these supercar pioneers. Then John Barker presents the case for Lamborghini’s Miura to be the original and the first car to be identified as a true supercar.

At the other end of the scale, we revisit the golden era of early Noughties naturally-aspirated super saloons with a glorious quartet comprising the B7 Audi RS4, W204 Mercedes C63 AMG, E9X BMW M3 and Lexus IS F. With 32 cylinders between them their combined power output still trails just one of today’s electric hypercars. Although each has at least twice the personality.

We also get behind the wheel of the new Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit on road and track, drive the ultimate accessible restomod, Rocketeer’s V6-engined Mazda MX-5 and a slightly less accessible one in the shape of the latest creation from Theon.

For the June issue we have also sat down with Neil Briggs, one half of the successful BAC, or Briggs Automotive Company to those in the know, to give us his life in cars. Meanwhile Richard Porter thinks fast estates are over-hyped and Dickie Meaden comes up for air after sourcing some of the rarest supercars ever produced.

To read all of this plus the latest updates from the evo Fast Fleet and much more, head to the evo shop to have a copy of issue 346 delivered straight to your door.

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