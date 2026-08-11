Lamborghini Diablo Roadster restomod revealed by Eccentrica

Eccentrica, restomodders of the Lamborghini Diablo, have taken a set of secateurs to its roof to create the Eccentrica V12 Roadster. The car is debuting in the metal (and carbon) at The Quail on 14 August.

Like the coupe, the V12 Roadster features a heavily revised version of the Diablo’s 5.7-litre DOHC V12 engine. It features a recalibrated ECU, more efficient intakes (with electronic throttle bodies) and improved heat management.

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The result is 542bhp at 7000rpm and 442lb ft at 6500rpm. Its power is directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The ‘box is a modified version of the original five-speed with a separate electrically actuated reverse. The 0-62mph sprint should take just 3.8sec, on the way to a 208mph top speed, though raw numbers aren’t exactly the point of this thing.

There are wider front tyres (Pirelli Trofeo RSs all round), the steel chassis features extra carbonfibre reinforcements and there are drive modes to meter out the power. There’s power steering (unlike original early Diablos) and semi-active dampers with their own calibration for the roadster. Obviously, the redesigned body is fully constituted in carbonfibre too.

The Roadster takes all of this work and exposes the driver to more of the V12’s character, without sacrificing too much in terms of aerodynamics. To that end the Roadster has been subject to a dedicated aero study, to shape it such that airflow would be managed around the open cabin. In other words, the V12 Roadster shouldn’t buffet you unconscious at speed.

It’d be easy to regard Eccentrica with a degree of cynicism if not for the fact that its team is led by Maurizio Reggiani, former Lamborghini CTO who oversaw everything from the Murcielago to the Huracán. It looks like the work of a skilled Photoshopper with a dream, inside and out (just look at that dash!) but Eccentrica is the real deal. Or at least, it will be when we see some cars delivered.

Just 19 examples of the Roadster are set to be made and while no prices have been given, the Coupe’s £1million minimum buy-in offers an indication.