It's hard to take new hypercar manufacturers seriously these days. So many have popped up to cash in on the appetite for ultra high-end seven-figure supercars, yet very few have been able to establish themselves as genuine competitors for the likes of Pagani, Bugatti and Koenigsegg. Absurd though it may seem, hypercars have become a saturated market, and it’s all too easy to underestimate the enormous task of going from a CGI render with ambitious specs to a properly engineered, fully homologated road car you can actually buy.

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Czinger is one of the few to have made that leap in recent times. Based in California, the company was established by father and son Kevin and Lukas Czinger in 2019, and it announced its first model – the 21C – a year later. With in-line central seating, a seven-figure price, over 1200bhp and a sub-2sec 0-62mph time it had all the fantasy specs covered, but this is a hypercar that’s made reality, the 21C reaching production and now being in customer's hands. Perhaps the secret is that Czinger did things in reverse, establishing a highly advanced in-house automotive engineering and production process, called BioLogic, and then creating the 21C to showcase this to the world.

With the baseline formula established the 21C has since evolved, the second iteration being the VMax – a wingless, less track-focused version than the original with an increased 253mph top speed. Now there's a third: the 21C Spyder. An open-top model was planned from the beginning and now it's come to life in what’s tipped as the most exciting 21C of all, taking the high-downforce version as a basis and adding a manually removable roof, with refined engineering and design elements. Oh, and unfiltered access to the 11,000rpm V8 sucking in air behind your head.